Jalen Ramsey Sounds Like He Really Wants to Play with Carson Wentz

Jalen Ramsey has never been one to bite his tongue. His brutally honest answers have sometimes earned him a reputation as a villain. That’s fine. He doesn’t care.

“God didn’t make me to be on this Earth by myself,” Ramsey told GQ in an in-depth interview back in August. “Somebody gonna like me. So if a couple people don’t like me, I’m not tripping. I am good.”

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to like Ramsey a lot. And vice versa. The Jaguars cornerback suddenly started following quite a few Eagles players on social media. Ramsey has asked to be traded following a tumultuous weekend in Jacksonville that ended with Ramsey publicly feuding with his head coach.

The rumor mill has the Eagles, Chiefs and Seahwaks as the top landing spots. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that one NFC team has offered a 2020 first-round draft pick and fifth-round pick in 2021, and one AFC team offered up a 2020 first-rounder and a player.

There are teams interested in trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. This is what I am told has been offered so far: a 1st in 2020 & 5th in 2021 from an NFC Team and a 1st in 2020 & a player from an AFC Team — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 17, 2019

Jalen Ramsey Called Carson Wentz MVP

During the GQ interview, Ramsey gave some very candid opinions on every quarterback in the NFL. The cornerback literally took out his phone and went through all 32 teams. He called Josh Allen “trash” and said Joe Flacco “sucks.” You know who Ramsey doesn’t think sucks? Carson Wentz. He views the Eagles quarterback as one of the best in football, a future MVP of the league.

“Deshaun Watson, he’ll be the league MVP in a couple years. One hundred percent,” Ramsey told GQ. “There’s not even a debate about that. Him and Carson Wentz, for every year starting now until five to ten years, it’s gonna be them two. They’re that good.”

.@JalenRamsey has something to say (about literally everyone)—and probably thinks your quarterback is trash https://t.co/vsgp6ccs9Z pic.twitter.com/ZNkUcCqOqY — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 15, 2018

Aside from his praise for Wentz, Ramsey seemed to be making a pitch to be traded to the Eagles with his Instagram activity. He is now following Derek Barnett, Tim Jernigan, Nigel Bradham and Ronald Darby.

Eagles’ Secondary Needs Major Upgrade

The Eagles secondary has been gashed over the first two weeks of the season, including a back-breaking 54-yard catch-and-run by Julio Jones. The latter came on a jail-break blitz by the defense, so there wasn’t much the secondary could do as Andrew Sendejo was left trying to track down Jones. Overall, the unit was torched.

Ronald Darby played one of his most forgettable games as an Eagle last week in Atlanta. The starting corner has been fighting his way back from ACL surgery and the Falcons took advantage of his slow wheels. He gave up a 34-yard touchdown to Calvin Ridley while Jones consistently beat him as well. Darby played the most snaps out of all Eagles cornerbacks, too.

“There is no excuses, I just made a few mistakes,” Darby said.

But the Eagles just don’t have much depth with Jalen Mills and Cre’Von LeBlanc out with injuries. Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox were supposed to step in and be breakout stars after the trio turned heads in training camp. That hasn’t happened.

The Eagles find themselves in a tight spot, a predicament that Jalen Ramsey could easily remedy. Ramsey is one of the few elite shutdown corners left in the NFL and the Eagles could absorb his hefty contract since they have $24 million in cap space. Ramsey is in the final year of his rookie deal worth $7.4 million, plus a $13.7 million fifth-year option.

There’s no doubt the Eagles need Ramsey, but what are they willing to give up? They should put all their chips on the table. The Jaguars are reportedly looking for two first-round picks. However, they might jump at a package that includes a first-rounder and a third-rounder plus one of the Eagles young corners. Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox are both just 23 years old.

