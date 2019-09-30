Jalen Ramsey to Eagles? Trade Rumors Heating Up for Disgruntled Cornerback

Did the Philadelphia Eagles offer two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey? The rumor mill is in overdrive once again after news leaked that the Jaguars received a legitimate offer from a Super Bowl contender.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora, Jacksonville turned down an offer that would have netted them their exact asking price of two first-round draft picks. What was the problem? One of those picks was going to end up too close to the 32nd overall pick, per the report. The only teams where that may be a concern would be ones with Super Bowl aspirations (think: New England, Kansas City, Philadelphia, New Orleans).

Both the Pro Bowl cornerback and the team are drawing scrutiny around the industry for how this messy contractual and potential trade situation has transpired, with other teams unsure of how or when it gets resolved. Numerous clubs remain very interested in Ramsey, sources said, who requested a trade earlier this month, and whom the Jaguars engaged in trade talks about before sending signals that they now intend to keep him. The Jaguars could have had two first-round picks from one club, according to a league source, but believed those selections would end up too close to 32nd overall for their liking.

LaCanfora has been tracking the Ramsey trade rumors from the outset and has consistently linked the Eagles to the disgruntled cornerback. Philadelphia is now down multiple starters in their depleted secondary, including Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones and Cre’Von LeBlanc. The idea that the Eagles need a cornerback is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. GM Howie Roseman should be working the phones early and often this week.

Jags saga with Jalen Ramsey isnt over. Other GMs believe a trade still inevitable: https://t.co/LyizfhQNeW — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 29, 2019

Peter King Pounds Drum for Ramsey to Eagles

Another high-profile analyst keeps pushing the envelope to put Jalen Ramsey in midnight green. NBC Sports’ Peter King contemplated — it was mere speculation, not sourced reporting — that the Eagles might be able to acquire the cornerback by offering a package of a first-rounder, third-rounder and Sidney Jones. That was two weeks ago and now Jones is nursing a hamstring injury. It may be too late for that deal, especially after the Jaguars have made it clear they are only entertaining packages that involve two first-round picks.

Gut feel, Ramsey landing spots:

1 Phl: Roseman unafraid, can offer 1+3+SJones.

2 Sea: Schneider unafraid, major CB need.

3 KC: Reid unafraid of big chances.

4 Bal: DeCosta unafraid but loves building thru draft.

–

Look for trading team to talk to agent 1st+try for long-term deal. — Peter King (@peter_king) September 19, 2019

Either way, the Eagles need to offer something. The situation at the cornerback position has become too dire not to burn the midnight oil on a deal. In his “Football Morning in America” column, King once again pondered aloud about what Philly might do. He listed the Eagles at No. 8 in his weekly NFL Power Rankings and included a snippet saying GM Howie Roseman needs to pull the trigger on a Ramsey deal, even if the asking price makes him puke.

8. Philadelphia 2-2 (May ranking: 8). The Eagles are scoring enough (27.5 points per game), and Carson Wentz is healthy enough. He’s not what he was in mid-2017 … yet. What would concern me is a defense allowing 26 points and 386 yards per game, a defense with three sacks in four games. I don’t mean to harp on pushing the Eagles to trade for unhappy Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but he’d really help this secondary right now, even though the pricetag probably makes GM Howie Roseman want to puke.

Former NFL GM Adds to Eagles Trade Rumor

Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi — yes, the same guy who once criticized Doug Pederson — has called for the Eagles to get serious about landing cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars. In fact, Lombardi reported that the team will indeed “spend the next few days trying to pry Jalen Ramsey from the Jags” in an article he penned for The Athletic.

A quick side note on that: The Eagles will spend the next few days trying to pry Jalen Ramsey from the Jags, as they know their lack of coverage will prevent them from competing at the highest level. The Eagles typically win with their defensive front dominating the game, but with all the injuries to their defensive line, the lack of pressure has highlighted their lack of talent in the secondary.

The Eagles have so many question marks in their secondary that it is still unclear which players will even be active Sunday against the Jets. There is an outside possibility the team will only dress three players: Craig James, Rasul Douglas and Orlando Scandrick. Think about that.

