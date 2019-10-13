Eagles Should Be All In with Jaguars Open to Trading Jalen Ramsey

The Eagles have a ton of issues, all of them were exposed in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to Minnesota. The most glaring one remains in their porous secondary.

There has been a slow waltz going on in Jacksonville as the team balances what to do with disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The 24-year-old has requested a trade, but team owner Shahid Khan seems reluctant to deal Ramsey. If he does decide to trade him, he has hinted that he wants a king’s ransom. The initial reports had the asking price starting at two first-round draft picks.

While the Eagles have been rumored to be in the mix for Ramsey — one report cited GM Howie Roseman offered them a first-rounder and a third-rounder — no deal has come to fruition. At one point. the Jaguars were telling interested suitors that Ramsey wasn’t for sale. But Khan has since seemed to change his tune after telling The Street that he had a “heart-to-heart” conversation with the cornerback and something may yet get worked out.

“Well, I think [Jalen Ramsey] is going to be playing this week, and hopefully you’ll tune into the [New Orleans] Saints game, but I think that … you gotta balance what’s good for the team and what the individual wishes may be,” Khan told The Street. “I met with [Ramsey] a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart and I think we’ll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all.”

Jalen Ramsey is inactive. He participated only in individual drills this week after doctors found nothing debilitating with his back injury. @Jaguars owner Shad Khan had said he expected Ramsey to play after having a "heart to heart" this week. As always, stay tuned. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 13, 2019

Eagles Need to be All In on Jalen Ramsey Trade

Look, one single trade may not cure all the Eagles’ woes right now. The team has a dumpster full of problems, from their historically bad secondary to their underachieving receiving corps to their makeshift linebacking unit. However, the first thing they need to do is pull off a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey.

The 24-year-old cornerback is the best in the business and he plays a position of extreme need for this defense. The Eagles’ secondary is giving up 280 yards per game through the air while surrendering big plays like parting gifts on a game show. Yes, Jalen Mills and Cre’Von LeBlanc could both be back relatively soon. That won’t be enough.

Ramsey would give them a lock-down corner for years to come, a generational talent that can band-aid a lot of illnesses. If the Jaguars really want two first-round picks, then GM Howie Roseman should do it. Ramsey might be worth three first-rounders at the rate the Eagles’ secondary has been performing.

@eagles trade for the man in this photo his name is Jalen Ramsey hes a good corner idk if you've heard of him #ramseyeagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/pMAViNrGUj — Hockey Enthusiast (@fan11_eagles) October 13, 2019

Sidney Jones Probably Can’t Be Traded Anymore

Third-year cornerback Sidney Jones has often surfaced as a player the Eagles could include in a potential package to acquire Jalen Ramsey. That ship has probably sailed. Jones, a former second-round pick out of Washington, was not living up to the extreme hype surrounding him before he hurt his hamstring.

Adam Thielen vs Sidney Jones… Easy TD! Nice throw by Cousins too #Skolpic.twitter.com/yLq6yPuJvV — #BusinessIsSuspended (@FTBeard11) October 13, 2019

Now Jones’ bad wheels make him a liability and not attractive trade bait for a team looking to upgrade the cornerback position. Many Eagles fans have labeled him a bust and even though Jones himself isn’t listening to all that noise, there is plenty of tape out there.

Especially after the way Adam Theilen and Stefon Diggs abused him Sunday in the Eagles’ 38-20 loss in Minnesota. The calls to trade for Ramsey are only going to grow stronger.

