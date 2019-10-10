Errol Spence Jr. Ferrari Crash: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Errol Spence Jr. is the high-profile professional boxer who was injured when his Ferrari crashed in Dallas, Texas, but he’s expected to survive, according to a CBS 11 reporter. NBC Dallas reported that the Ferrari driver was in the intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Spence, the world welterweight champ, is making waves in pro boxing with his 26-0 undefeated record.

“Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the ‘high-profile man’ @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING,” reported journalist Madison Sawyer on Twitter. Heavy has a call in to Dallas police for more information. Authorities have not formally confirmed that Spence was the Ferrari’s driver.

Spence holds the WBC welterwight title. A fight with Shawn Porter a month ago led to another victory in a split decision for the IBF welterweight title. His Instagram profile reads, “26-0 (21 KO), WBC & IBF Welterweight WORLD CHAMPION • 2012 Olympian & 7x National Champ • Dallas, TX.”

Two hours before that, also on October 10, 2019, she wrote, “@DallasPD say a ‘high profile man’ driving a Ferrari has been involved in a major crash in downtown Dallas on Riverfront Blvd. just south of I-30. @CBSDFW working to get more details.” You can see photos and videos of the Ferrari throughout this article. The exact nature of Spence’s injuries were not yet clear. However, Fox 3 reported that he was seriously injured.

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

1. Photos Show Spence’s Crumpled Ferrari

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Photos from the scene show the damage to the Ferrari. Errol Spence Jr. is one of the biggest stars in boxing. According to Premier Boxing Champions, he’s built a reputation by “making quick work of most of his opponents” to become boxing’s 147-pound world champpion. He’s also an Olympian.

#ThisJustIn Boxer Errol Spence Jr. is seriously injured when he is ejected from his Ferrari after a roll over crash near downtown #Dallas pic.twitter.com/JYsyUdDE8t — David E. (@Iedit4Fox5ATL) October 10, 2019

Fox4 reported that it was a single vehicle crash, sharing this set of photos. Word leaked quickly to the Dallas news media that the Ferrari’s driver was a well-known person before the reports that the driver was Spence.

2. Police Say Speeding Was Involved in the Crash

Dallas PD told CBS 11 that, at 2:53 a.m., a Ferrari was “traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 S. Riverfront Blvd. The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”

NBC Dallas reported that Spence was hospitalized.

3. Spence Got Into Boxing Because of His Father & Oscar de la Hoya

In a bio posted by Team USA for the Olympics, Spence was asked why he got into boxing. He responded, “My dad and watching Oscar de la Hoya.” The 5-10 Texan started boxing in 2005 and revealed his biggest strength in the ring is “speed.” His career highlights at that time were listed as “2009, 2010, 2011 USA National Champion, 2009 and 2010 National Golden Gloves Champion.” He credited his mother with being his biggest influence.

A southpaw, Spence “began boxing at age 15 under his father’s guidance,” the Premier Boxing site reports. Spence is from Desoto, Texas.

On September 26, Spence shared a family photo on Instagram and wrote, “I Keep my mom & pops close all this could end today an I know their love won’t change God forbid anything would happen but I know my mother & father would wipe my ass & feed me if need be moral of the story keep the PEOPLE who really love you for you close an treat them right‼️ (don’t get caught up in the hype)🤞🏾💕 #tbt #jamamerican #jamaica.”

4. Spence Caught the Eye of Floyd Mayweather Early On

Way back in 2013, Spence impressed no other than Floyd Mayweather when he was asked to spar with him. “He pushed me and made me get in tip-top condition, and once I was in tip-top condition, I was ready and the best I could be. He’s a hell of a fighter,” Mayweather told ESPN at that time.

5. Spence Has Been Active on Social Media Celebrating His Victory

Before the crash, Spence’s tweets dated to September 29, when he wrote, “Got to keep my weight in control for now on ain’t nothing cool about blowing up 25+ pounds an having to spend camp losing that shit” and “No nutritionist or strength & conditioning trainer 🤨.” He last posted on Instagram two days before the crash. Six days before he wrote, “Dallas, Let’s celebrate my victory this Friday at Park Avenue! I want the whole city out it’s going be a movie!”

He sometimes posts pictures of two small children, writing, “my babies Keep me hungry & focused🦈.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Errol Spence Jr. crash.