Errol Spence Jr. Ferrari Crash Video & Photos

Errol Spence Jr., the undefeated welterweight boxing world champ, was in a Ferrari crash in downtown Dallas, Texas on October 10, 2019, and photos and video from the scene captured the serious nature of the accident that wounded the champion boxer. The photos and video show the crumpled white Ferrari with major front and back end damage. You can see them throughout this article.

News broke in the early morning hours in Dallas that the 3 a.m. rollover Ferrari crash involved a high-profile person. Then sources told local news reporters that the high-profile person was boxer Errol Spence Jr.

How seriously injured Spence is from the crash is not yet known, but it was bad enough that he was rushed to the hospital. NBC Dallas reported that the Ferrari driver was in the intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Fans offered prayers on social media. “Damn man I hope @ErrolSpenceJr is ok. Literally my favorite boxer in the game right now,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “…pull through champ.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Photos & Video Show Damage Incurred to the Ferrari From a Rollover Crash

A high-rate of speed was blamed, according to police, and no other vehicles were involved.

WTSP-TV posted live video from the scene.

Spence, Who Is Also an Olympian, Got His Start in Boxing Due to His Father

According to Premier Boxing Champions, the 147-pound world champion Errol Spence Jr. got his start at age 15 “under his father’s guidance.” Spence is from Desoto, Texas. He is also a U.S. Olympian.

ESPN quoted Spence as saying of his dad, “It really wasn’t my choice.vI came home from school and 20 minutes later we pulled up to a boxing gym. He didn’t tell me where we were going. What’s going on? We going to pick up something? And then we’re in a boxing gym and he’s asking the coach when can I start, and I started the next day.”

Dallas PD told CBS 11 that, at 2:53 a.m., a Ferrari was “traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 S. Riverfront Blvd. The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”