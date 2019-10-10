WATCH: Dramatic Video Shows Errol Spence Jr. Crash

Errol Spence Jr.’s Ferrari crash, which left the famed boxer injured, was captured on a dramatic surveillance video that shows the luxury car flip in a cloud of smoke.

The video, which you can watch later in this article, was obtained by J.D. Miles of CBS 11. “Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok,” he wrote, posting two clips of the crash. According to Miles, the boxer suffered broken teeth in the crash. His spokesman told Heavy that Spence’s wounds are not life-threatening, which is a miracle considering the serious nature of the crash as captured on the videos.

With the second video, Miles wrote, “More exclusive security camera video showing the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled over multiple times on a Dallas street. He was ejected from the vehicle and injured but expected to recover.”

Spence is the undefeated welterweight boxing world champ. The Ferrari crash occurred in downtown Dallas, Texas on October 10, 2019. Here are the videos that Miles shared on his Twitter page:

#Breaking More exclusive security camera video showing the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled over multiple times on a Dallas street. He was ejected from the vehicle and injured but expected to recover pic.twitter.com/0LXpel7qNN — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Shawn Porter, Who Was Defeated by Spence in His Last Fight, Offered Prayers on Twitter

Spence’s last opponent, Shawn Porter, offered prayers for Spence on Twitter.

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.’ With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully,” he wrote.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.” Smith did not detail the boxing star’s exact injuries.

Will the crash affect the boxer’s career? He’s currently undefeated after all and the world’s welterweight champ. Asked about the specific nature of Spence’s injuries and what effect, if any, they would have on his boxing career, Smith wrote Heavy, “His injuries are non-life-threatening. We don’t have any further information at this time. We’ll update everyone when we have more to share.”

The 3 a.m. rollover Ferrari crash occurred on the morning of October 10, and it sent Spence to the hospital.

His parents were at his side in the hospital, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Errol Spence Jr., who grew up in DeSoto, Texas, is also an Olympian. A high-rate of speed was blamed, according to police, and no other vehicles were involved. The car flipped at least five times, according to TMZ. It appears to be lacking a roof in photos from the accident scene.

