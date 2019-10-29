Falcons Make a Change at Kicker

The rebuilding process continues in Atlanta. The Falcons have cut veteran kicker Matt Bryant and signed Younghoe Koo.

Bryant has struggled this season and missed two field goals in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He is 9-of-14 on field goals this season.

Koo has seen NFL action in the past and was 3-of-6 on field goals in four games for the Chargers in 2017. Koo was also 9-for-9 on extra points.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, the Falcons also worked out Elliott Fry on Monday at the same time they took a look at Koo.