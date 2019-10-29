Steelers RB James Conner Leaves Game With Injury

Steelers running back James Conner left Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury, according to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin.

The “AC” injury occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trying to run out the clock. After the play, Conner was shown clutching his shoulder on the sidelines while a trainer appeared to mouth the word “clavicle” while examining him.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the injury to reporters and said the team would have an update on Tuesday after running more tests.

Coach Mike Tomlin announces post-game RB James Conner has an AC injury & will update tomorrow.

AC = acromioclavicular joint, aka, point of the shoulder where acromion (bony projection off shoulderblade) meets clavicle (collarbone); bound by ligaments.

Severity not yet known. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) October 29, 2019

Despite a slow start, Pittsburgh avoided an embarrassing loss on national TV, beating the winless Dolphins 27-14. Conner had a monster game rushing for 145 yards with one touchdown before being hurt on Pittsburgh’s final possession.

The injury puts pressure on the Steelers depth chart and could push the team to acquire a running back before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

At 3-4, Pittsburgh is still alive in the playoff picture and are currently two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. This Sunday, the Ravens host the unbeaten New England Patriots and the Steelers welcome in the Indianapolis Colts. It could be a huge swing game in the division standings as Pittsburgh attempts to close the gap.

Fantasy Impact

Conner wasn’t the only Steeler running back to get injured on Monday night. Benny Snell Jr. left the game with a knee injury. Snell had five carries for 13 yards before departing. Head coach Mike Tomlin expects updates on both injuries on Tuesday.

If Conner and Snell are both forced to miss time, Trey Edmunds is the only healthy back currently on the active roster, according to the depth chart. Edmunds had one carry in Monday’s win over the Dolphins for zero yards. The other back on the roster, Jaylen Samuels, is still on the mend from knee surgery earlier this year.

Injuries to the backfield could also put more pressure on Steelers’ passing game, which has struggled at times.

Mason Rudolph got off to a slow start on Monday night, throwing a pick on his first throw. Rudolph eventually settled down and finished with 251 yards passing and two touchdowns. It was Rudolph’s first game back from a concussion suffered against the Ravens three weeks ago.

Connor’s Big Night

Conner’s final stat line read 23 carries for 145 yards with the one score. He also added three catches for five yards. Conner out-carried the rest of the Steelers backfield 23-6.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Steelers driving for the put-away score, Conner burst through the middle and plunged into the end zone. It capped off a big night on the ground for Conner and sealed the win for Pittsburgh.

Just before the injury occurred, Conner also had a humorous viral moment, getting a chunk of turf stuck in his facemask after being tackled.

James Conner wins Halloween with his Ryan Fitzpatrick costume pic.twitter.com/k3TPCjAh7o — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2019

