Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 6 of the NFL season. Our tight ends edition features a former elite at the position looking to bounce back off of a horrendous performance. Plus, a tight end with sky-high hopes entering the season, who has yet to live up to the expectations.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Greg Olsen vs. TB

Austin Hooper is the obvious choice here, but at this point, he’s become must-start material. So, we went with the less obvious option in Olsen. Olsen has been abysmal over the past two weeks, compiling a total of 2.50 fantasy points, including a goose egg a week ago. However, if history repeats itself Olsen is in for a monster performance vs. Tampa Bay. Olsen put up 110 receiving yards in a Week 2 matchup with the Bucs. Tampa has also surrendered the second-most fantasy points to the TE position this season.

Will Dissly vs. CLE

If Hooper is must-start, Dissly is about 60-minutes away from joining him atop the position elites. Dissly leads all tight ends in scoring since Week 2 with nearly 18 points per game. Cleveland has allowed the seventh-most points to tight ends in 2019, including 17.8 points to George Kittle less than one week ago.

Sleepers: Vance McDonald at LAC

McDonald returned from injury in less than grand fashion a week ago. The Pittsburgh tight end accounted for just 34 receiving yards on three targets and 6.4 fantasy points. However, Pittsburgh is hungry for playmakers. They will likely be down to their third-string quarterback when they take the field on Sunday night. Jalen Samuels is out for Week 6 with an injury, as is the likelihood of the wildcat dominating the Steelers playbook. Expect Devlin Hodges to lean heavily on his QB-friendly tight end. The Chargers allow more than 10+ points to tight ends this season.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: OJ Howard vs. CAR

Our start of the week and our sit of the week face off in the same game for Week 6. If it wasn’t for Howard’s superb upside he would likely not be owned in the majority of leagues. The tight end has been abysmal this season, averaging just 4.6 PPR fantasy points through five weeks of play. Carolina has allowed the fifth-fewest points to opposing TEs in 2019. Over the past four weeks, TEs have averaged just 3.55 points against the Panthers.

Jared Cook at JAC

Cook is a decently big name that likely got owners excited following a 14+ point outing a week ago. The tight end found the endzone in Week 5 for the first time in 2019, while also seeing six targets for the second week in a row. However, Cook has reeled in only 50% of his targets this season, the second-lowest percentage by a tight end through the first five weeks of play. Jacksonville has allowed 7.88 fantasy points to TEs this season, while only allowing two all season to crack double digits in scoring.

Buyers Beware: Gerald Everett

I get it, Everett is the new darling of the fantasy world, and deservingly so. The tight end leads all players at his position in fantasy points over the past two weeks. However, he has a horrendous matchup with a 49ers defense that has allowed less than five points per game to opposing tight ends this season. In fact, only one tight end has surpassed 3.20 points. Everett has played his way into guaranteed targets in the Rams offense, yet what he does with those targets in Week 6 may be less than what his fantasy owners are hoping for.

