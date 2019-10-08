Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Rises, Evan Engram Drops

Just a few weeks ago it seemed as if New York Giants‘ Evan Engram was asserting himself as the new big dawg at the tight end position. From Week 1 through Week 3 no tight end averaged more than Engram’s 20.9 points per game. However, since then Engram is just the 11th highest scoring player at his position.
While Engram has seen his fantasy star fade a bit over the past two weeks a pass-catching weapon out of Atlanta has continuously produced. Can Austin Hooper push for the top spot in our Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Rankings? Let’s find out.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Jimmy Graham- 7.1 pts. (TE18)
Many fantasy owners got burned a week ago when they rolled with Greg Olsen in their starting lineups. Olsen put up a goose egg in Week 5, hauling in neither of his two targets on the day. I’m here to tell you that not all hope is lost for the former fantasy stud. Olsen’s opponents this coming week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Starting TEs have averaged an impressive 13.74 points vs. the Bucs through the first five weeks of play. That includes a 14 point outing back in Week 2 by nonother than Olsen himself.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Delanie Walker – 2.0 pts. (TE40)
Evan Engram at NE
Engram has still been a solid tight end option over the past two games. However, he’s fallen off from being the top two fantasy option at the position that he was just a few weeks ago. Engram has averaged just 42 receiving yards since Week 4. A far cry from the nearly 115 yards he averaged in two of the tight ends first three games of 2019. Engram has also failed to find the endzone in each of his past two games. New England has yet to allow an opposing tight end score a touchdown this season. All while holding the position to a whopping average of just 3.78 fantasy points per game.
Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|RANK
|TEs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. HOU
|
2
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
at MIN
|
3
|George Kittle SF
|
at LAR
|
4
|Austin Hooper* ATL
|
at ARI
|
5
|Will Dissly SEA
|
at CLE
|
6
|Evan Engram* NYG
|
at NE
|
7
|Greg Olsen* CAR
|
at TB
|
8
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. CIN
|
9
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
vs. DET
|
10
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. SF
|
11
|Delanie Walker TEN
|
at DEN
|
12
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
at GB
|
13
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. TEN
|
14
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. PHI
|
15
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
at LAC
|
16
|Jason Witten DAL
|
at NYJ
|
17
|O.J. Howard TB
|
vs. CAR
|
18
|Ricky Seals-Jones CLE
|
vs. SEA
|
19
|Vernon Davis WAS
|
at MIA
|
20
|Jared Cook NO
|
at JAC
|
21
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
at MIN
|
22
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. WAS
|
23
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
at BAL
|
24
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
vs. CIN
|
25
|C.J. Uzomah CIN
|
at BAL
|
26
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
at KC
|
27
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. CAR
|
28
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
at NYJ
|
29
|Darren Fells HOU
|
at KC
|
30
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
at LAC
|
31
|Geoff Swaim JAC
|
vs. NO
|
32
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. PHI
