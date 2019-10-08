Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Rises, Evan Engram Drops

Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Rises, Evan Engram Drops

Just a few weeks ago it seemed as if New York Giants‘ Evan Engram was asserting himself as the new big dawg at the tight end position. From Week 1 through Week 3 no tight end averaged more than Engram’s 20.9 points per game. However, since then Engram is just the  11th highest scoring player at his position.

While Engram has seen his fantasy star fade a bit over the past two weeks a pass-catching weapon out of Atlanta has continuously produced. Can Austin Hooper push for the top spot in our Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Rankings? Let’s find out.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Many fantasy owners got burned a week ago when they rolled with Greg Olsen in their starting lineups. Olsen put up a goose egg in Week 5, hauling in neither of his two targets on the day. I’m here to tell you that not all hope is lost for the former fantasy stud. Olsen’s opponents this coming week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Starting TEs have averaged an impressive 13.74 points vs. the Bucs through the first five weeks of play. That includes a 14 point outing back in Week 2 by nonother than Olsen himself.

Worse Than Usual

Evan Engram at NE

Engram has still been a solid tight end option over the past two games. However, he’s fallen off from being the top two fantasy option at the position that he was just a few weeks ago. Engram has averaged just 42 receiving yards since Week 4. A far cry from the nearly 115 yards he averaged in two of the tight ends first three games of 2019. Engram has also failed to find the endzone in each of his past two games. New England has yet to allow an opposing tight end score a touchdown this season. All while holding the position to a whopping average of just 3.78 fantasy points per game.

Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

RANK TEs TEAM Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. HOU

2

 Zach Ertz PHI

at MIN

3

 George Kittle SF

at LAR

4

 Austin Hooper* ATL

at ARI

5

 Will Dissly SEA

at CLE

6

 Evan Engram* NYG

at NE

7

 Greg Olsen* CAR

at TB

8

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. CIN

9

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. DET

10

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. SF

11

 Delanie Walker TEN

at DEN

12

 TJ Hockenson DET

at GB

13

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. TEN

14

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. PHI

15

 Vance McDonald PIT

at LAC

16

 Jason Witten DAL

at NYJ

17

 O.J. Howard TB

vs. CAR

18

 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE

vs. SEA

19

 Vernon Davis WAS

at MIA

20

 Jared Cook NO

at JAC

21

 Dallas Goedert PHI

at MIN

22

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. WAS

23

 Tyler Eifert CIN

at BAL

24

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. CIN

25

 C.J. Uzomah CIN

at BAL

26

 Jordan Akins HOU

at KC

27

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. CAR

28

 Blake Jarwin DAL

at NYJ

29

 Darren Fells HOU

at KC

30

 Nick Vannett PIT

at LAC

31

 Geoff Swaim JAC

vs. NO

32

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. PHI

