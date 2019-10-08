Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Rises, Evan Engram Drops

Just a few weeks ago it seemed as if New York Giants‘ Evan Engram was asserting himself as the new big dawg at the tight end position. From Week 1 through Week 3 no tight end averaged more than Engram’s 20.9 points per game. However, since then Engram is just the 11th highest scoring player at his position.

While Engram has seen his fantasy star fade a bit over the past two weeks a pass-catching weapon out of Atlanta has continuously produced. Can Austin Hooper push for the top spot in our Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Rankings? Let’s find out.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Jimmy Graham- 7.1 pts. (TE18)

Many fantasy owners got burned a week ago when they rolled with Greg Olsen in their starting lineups. Olsen put up a goose egg in Week 5, hauling in neither of his two targets on the day. I’m here to tell you that not all hope is lost for the former fantasy stud. Olsen’s opponents this coming week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Starting TEs have averaged an impressive 13.74 points vs. the Bucs through the first five weeks of play. That includes a 14 point outing back in Week 2 by nonother than Olsen himself.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Delanie Walker – 2.0 pts. (TE40)

Evan Engram at NE

Engram has still been a solid tight end option over the past two games. However, he’s fallen off from being the top two fantasy option at the position that he was just a few weeks ago. Engram has averaged just 42 receiving yards since Week 4. A far cry from the nearly 115 yards he averaged in two of the tight ends first three games of 2019. Engram has also failed to find the endzone in each of his past two games. New England has yet to allow an opposing tight end score a touchdown this season. All while holding the position to a whopping average of just 3.78 fantasy points per game.

Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

RANK TEs TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU 2 Zach Ertz PHI at MIN 3 George Kittle SF at LAR 4 Austin Hooper* ATL at ARI 5 Will Dissly SEA at CLE 6 Evan Engram* NYG at NE 7 Greg Olsen* CAR at TB 8 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN 9 Jimmy Graham GB vs. DET 10 Gerald Everett LAR vs. SF 11 Delanie Walker TEN at DEN 12 TJ Hockenson DET at GB 13 Noah Fant DEN vs. TEN 14 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. PHI 15 Vance McDonald PIT at LAC 16 Jason Witten DAL at NYJ 17 O.J. Howard TB vs. CAR 18 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE vs. SEA 19 Vernon Davis WAS at MIA 20 Jared Cook NO at JAC 21 Dallas Goedert PHI at MIN 22 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. WAS 23 Tyler Eifert CIN at BAL 24 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. CIN 25 C.J. Uzomah CIN at BAL 26 Jordan Akins HOU at KC 27 Cameron Brate TB vs. CAR 28 Blake Jarwin DAL at NYJ 29 Darren Fells HOU at KC 30 Nick Vannett PIT at LAC 31 Geoff Swaim JAC vs. NO 32 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. PHI

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 6 WR Rankings