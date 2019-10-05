Geronimo Allison Fantasy: Start or Sit Packers WR in Week 5?

After a slow start to his 2019 NFL campaign, Davante Adams finally broke out in Week 4. The two-time Pro Bowler racked up 10 receptions for 180 yards vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers, and Adams owners alike, Adams went down late in that game with a toe injury.

Adams didn’t practice once this week, and Green Bay finally declared their star wideout OUT for Week 5 vs. Dallas. Many fantasy owners likely bombarded the waiver wire this past week in search of Adams’ teammate Geronimo Allison. If you were lucky enough to scoop the wideout, chances are you currently have him plugged in as your replacement for Adams.

Yet, can you truly trust Allison to produce starting fantasy wideout numbers vs. the Cowboys this week? Let’s discuss.

Geronimo Allison Fantasy Outlook vs. Dallas Cowboys

Geronimo Allison was supposed to be a threat working out of the slot this season in the new Matt LaFleur run offense. However, Allison’s been much more of an afterthought through the first four weeks of the season.

Allison has been essentially unplayable in fantasy, and for many, unrosterable. The wideout has garnered just 11 targets this season, while being completely touchdown-dependent to serve as any sort of fantasy option. Allison has scored a TD in two of his four games in 2019. In games where Allison finds the end zone, he averages a modest, yet respectable, 12.7 points. In his other two games this season the Packers wideout has averaged a horrid 0.45 points.

Allison is clearly behind fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the receiving pecking order for Green Bay. Yet, while MVS will likely serve as the pseudo-WR1 in the Packers offense on Sunday, Allison is bound to see an uptick in usage. However, that may not be enough to make him worth a start in your lineup.

The Dallas Cowboys have been absolutely terrific at defending the wide receiver position this season. Only four teams have allowed fewer points than America’s Team to wideouts through the first four weeks of play in 2019. When you break it down specifically to how they defend teams’ second option at the wideout position, the numbers are even more eye-popping. Dallas surrenders just 6.75 fantasy points to opponents’ second-leading wide receiver.

Should You Start or Sit Geronimo Allison in Week 5?

Allison is likely to see around 5-8 targets on Sunday. However, finding the endzone may be his only hope of reaching 10+ fantasy points. Only two receivers have cracked double-digits against the ‘Boys all season, and those wideouts happen to be stud rookie Terry McLaurin and all-pro Michael Thomas.

Allison is a mid-range WR4 on Sunday. He should not be started in standard leagues as his floor is way too low to trust. If you’re looking to start a Green Bay Packer pass-catcher on Sunday my choice wouldn’t be a wide receiver at all, but rather tight end Jimmy Graham. Dallas allows the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

