Daniel Jones Fantasy: Start or Sit Giants QB in Week 5?

After a monster performance in his NFL debut, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones took a slight step backward in Week 4 vs. the Washington Redskins.

Jones was a fantasy disappointment last Sunday following a week where he was a must-add waiver pickup. Jones put up just 14.30 points a week ago for fantasy owners, finishing as the 18th highest scoring player at his position.

Will Jones continue his downward trend in fantasy production as he faces what could be considered his toughest challenge to date vs. the Minnesota Vikings? Or will the addition of Golden Tate in the passing game help Jones get back on track towards being a QB1 for fantasy owners? Let’s find out.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Daniel Jones’ Fantasy Outlook vs. Minnesota Vikings

Some people may look at Jones’ two-interception performance from a week ago and be quick to pick apart the quarterback for his performance. That rush to judgment likely comes from the same people that also told you Jones was a bust before he ever stepped foot on an NFL football field. Because if you watch the game tape you realize that those two passes where arguably his only bad passes of the afternoon, in what was once again an impressive showing by the rookie signal-caller. Jones was sound and precise with his passing last Sunday, continuing to scramble for yards, and most notably not taking sacks.

Jones will once again not be sharing the backfield with Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley in the Giants backfield. Yet, Jones may arguably have his best supporting cast available to him to date on Sunday. Golden Tate will make his Giants debut in Week 5, and will immediately boost a Giants passing attack hungry for playmakers. New York’s current second-leading receiver from the wideout position, Cody Latimer has a grand total of six receptions on the season. Tate may very well surpass that total by game’s end, as he will serve as a welcomed security blanket for the rookie signal-caller.

New York’s opponents in Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings, have been an extremely tough play for opposing quarterbacks this season. They currently surrender the 11th fewest fantasy points to the position in 2019. Since Week 2, QBs average just 14.4 fantasy points against the Vikings defense.

One of Jones’ primary skillsets that makes him a viable option as a fantasy quarterback is his ability to make plays with his feet. The former Duke Blue Devil has totaled 61 yards on the ground over his two NFL career starts. However, Jones may struggle to compile rushing yards on Sunday. In Minnesota’s past three games they’ve held opposing QBs to a grand total of four yards on the ground. Those opponents include the likes of Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, both of which have been known to rack up yards on the ground.

Should You Start or Sit Daniel Jones in Week 5?

If one thing is clear about Jones to this point, it’s that the moment is not too big for the 22-year old quarterback. Jones will likely perform admirably on gameday this week, however, his fantasy value may once again not fully portray that.

Jones is worth a start in two-QB leagues, yet in standard formats, he’s likely to finish on the outskirts of QB1 territory. Jones is best left on the bench in Week 5.

READ NEXT: Golden Tate Fantasy: Start or Sit Giants WR in Week 5?