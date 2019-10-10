Giants vs. Patriots Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Spread Picks

Thursday Night Football will put out another dud of a game in Week 6. The New York Giants will travel to Foxborough to take on the undefeated, reigning champion New England Patriots.

If this game was not one-sided enough, the Giants will be without Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Sterling Shepard. No one expects the Giants to compete, let alone win, in this football game. The Patriots are 16.5-point favorites at home according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Other than the spread, there are attractive prop bets out there to take.

5. Special Team or Defensive TD Scored (+225)

The Patriots lead the league in many defensive categories. Their schedule has been soft and they are taking advantage of it. New England leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and 24 sacks.

Daniel Jones is a rookie quarterback who struggle with fumbles and could make mistakes in this game. If the Giants are backed up, New England will dial up pressure to try and get a sack fumble. The Patriots defense does not quit. They look like they do not want to give up any points and they will certainly want to get in the end zone in front of their home fans.

4. Tom Brady Over 23.5 Completions (-105)

It is obvious that the Patriots run game is not their main priority. They want to throw the ball as much as possible. Tom Brady throws a lot of short passes that New England uses as an extension of their running game. This is why James White is such a vital part of this offense.

Brady has eclipsed 24 completions in three of four games this season including last week in Washington. Brady came out throwing early and often against a bad Redskins’ defense and he will do the same against an equally putrid Giants’ defense.

3. Golden Tate Over 4.5 Completions (-150)

The odds are high on this but it seems as close to a sure thing as there is. The Giants are without three of their best skill position players. This means that Golden Tate Will have to get involved early and often.

Yes, the Patriots will be keying in on Tate since he is their No. 1 option. At the end of the day, the Giants need to throw the ball to someone and Tate is their guy. He had three catches in his first game back from suspension in Week 5. With another full week of practice, Tate should be more involved in the offense.

2. Jon Hilliman Under 39.5 Rushing Yards (-105)

Barkley is out. Wayne Gallman is out. Jon Hilliman is the next man up. This is not a favorable matchup against the Patriots. New England ranks third in the NFL allowing 78 rushing yards per game. Another key factor is that the Giants are going to be playing from behind the entire game. They will have to lean on their passing game as they try to fight back in the game.

The Giants are high on Hilliman. Right now, they have no choice. This offense has been decimated with injuries so New York is looking for someone to take handoffs. When he does get the ball, the room to run will be limited for Hilliman.

1. First Score – Patriots TD (+125)

This seems like a home run. It would not be surprising to see New England go right down the field for a touchdown on their first drive. The Giants defense is ranked 30th in the league through five weeks of the season.

The Patriots lead the league in first quarter scoring with 9.2 points per game. They have also opened the scoring with a touchdown in four of their last five games. In Washington, the Redskins broke off a big run to go up 7-0. The Patriots immediately answered with six of their own. Make it five out of six here. Patriots score early and often.