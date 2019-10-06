Jon Hilliman: Fantasy Value of Giants Backup RB After Gallman Injury

Jon Hilliman is now the only healthy Giants running back on the roster after Wayne Gallman entered the concussion protocol early in the first quarter against the Vikings. Gallman has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Hilliman’s fantasy value is a bit limited with Saquon Barkley expected to come back sooner rather than later. If Gallman is forced to miss time, Hilliman is still worth a speculative add, but you should not spend a lot of your FAAB budget on the running back.

“Wayne Gallman’s day is done due to a concussion. He finishes with 14 rushing yards,” CBS Sports’ Ben Gretch tweeted.

Hilliman is an undrafted rookie that played college football at Rutgers. There is no guarantee that Barkley will be able to return in Week 6, especially since the Giants are on a short week as they take on the Patriots on Thursday night. Hilliman will have limited value against a stout Patriots defense but should still be added in most leagues.

Week 6 vs. Patriots Is “in View” for Saquon Barkley

While it’s still a longshot, #Giants HC Pat Shurmur is not ruling Saquon Barkley out for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota. Here’s Barkley at practice today, via @SNYGiants. pic.twitter.com/AxO0tfYtzg — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2019

According to NFL.com, the Giants’ Week 6 matchup with the Patriots is still “in-view” for Barkley. Keep in mind, the team also said Barkley might be able to play in Week 5 even though all indications were that it was unlikely. The greater point is that Barkley will return soon which makes Hilliman more of a bye week replacement in fantasy.

“I think so. I think so [could play against Patriots],” Barkley told NFL.com. “Just continue to attack rehab in the right way and when it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. … I mean, that would be awesome. Not just Tom Brady but the fact that it’s the Patriots. Are they the best team in the NFL right now? You could argue that, right? Most people would probably say they are the best in the NFL. So, to be able to have the opportunity to play against a team like that, on Thursday night, go to New England, would be dope.”

Hilliman Possesses Good Speed & Ran a 4.43 40-Yard Dash

Pro Day: Rutgers RB Jonathan Hilliman (5-11/216) timed 4.43/4.49 forty; 4.27 shuttle; 7.12 L-drill; 34.5" vert; 10-0 broad; 20 bp reps. Very solid day all-around. Good film early on in his career at BC, was in a bit of a logjam this past season in Piscataway. Noted hard worker. pic.twitter.com/URgxtZQ6U8 — Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) March 15, 2019

Despite going undrafted, Hilliman does possess elite speed as the running back ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. NFL Draft Bible’s Ric Serritella reported that Hilliman was in a “logjam” at Rutgers.

“Pro Day: Rutgers RB Jonathan Hilliman (5-11/216) timed 4.43/4.49 forty; 4.27 shuttle; 7.12 L-drill; 34.5″ vert; 10-0 broad; 20 bp reps. Very solid day all-around. Good film early on in his career at BC, was in a bit of a logjam this past season in Piscataway. Noted hard worker,” Serritella tweeted.

Prior to Rutgers, Hilliman spent three years at Boston College and his best season came in his junior season with the Eagles. Hilliman rushed for 638 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 24 receptions for 155 yards along with two scores in 2017.

With the scarcity at running back, Hilliman should be added from your waiver wire, just don’t expect him to be a long-term solution with Barkley’s return on the horizon. Hilliman also has a particularly bad matchup against the Patriots next week.