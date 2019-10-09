Rebekah Vardy, Jamie Vardy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rebekah Vardy says she did not send Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories to The Sun newspaper. Rebekah Vardy, 37, has been married to Jamie Vardy since 2016, while Coleen Rooney has been married to England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney since 2008.

In a sensational tweet on the morning of October 9, Coleen, 33, openly said that she had created a sting operation by posting fake stories to her private Instagram page and blocking all of her followers except for one person. Those stories would go on to feature in The Sun newspaper. That person, Coleen says, was Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City and former England striker, Jamie Vardy.

Rebekah met her husband at a nightclub in 2014. At the time, she had been working as a nightclub promoter. They were married in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle. The couple has two children together. Vardy has a child from a previous relationship and is stepfather to two of Rebekah’s children from prior relationships.

1. Rebekah Vardy Has Denied Coleen’s Allegations & Says Wayne Rooney’s Wife Should Have Called Her First

Rebekah has denied leaking any stories in a statement on her Instagram page. Rebekah said that she would “never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to ove ths years can vouch for.” Rebekah mentioned that she is heavily pregnant and said that Coleen “should have called” rather than publicly posting on Twitter. Rebekah confirmed in late August 2019 that she was pregnant with her fifth child.

In the caption on the statement, Rebekah wrote, “Can’t believe I’m even having to write this. I’m pregnant & on holiday & am at a loss to why she would do this. I’m now having to take legal advice as I can’t deal with this stress myself when I’m this pregnant.”

2. Reports Say That Wayne Rooney Warned Jamie Vardy About His Wife’s Social Media Activities in 2016

The London Times reports that in 2016, prior to the European Championships in France, Rooney warned Vardy that he felt Rebekah’s social media posts would become too much of a distraction. Rebekah said in an interview that prior to England’s game with Russia, she had been tear-gassed by French riot police.

According to statistics, Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney played for a total of four hours and 22 minutes on the field for England during their respective careers. During that time, they failed to create a single goalscoring chance for each other.

3. Rebekah Vardy Said in an Appearance on ‘I’m a Celebrity,’ That She Attempted Suicide at 14

In 2017, Rebekah was a contestant on the British reality TV show, “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.” During her stint on the show, Rebekah confessed that at the age of 14, she had attempted suicide.

Rebekah later said in an Instagram post that her suicide attempt was the result of years of sexual abuse. She wrote, “I had years of hardship. Sexual abuse in my teens, a suicide attempt, awful relationships with nasty men who I stupidly thought would look after me.”

4. Jamie Vardy Rearranged the Couple’s Wedding in Case He Got Selected for Euro 2016

Just before the European Championships in 2016, Vardy moved his wedding date to Rebekah up to May 25, 2016, reports ESPN.

Vardy said about his rescheduling “I was due to get married bang on the start of the Euros…It was on a weekend, it’s now a midweek, which is not ideal for guests, but is just one of those things.” The Daily Telegraph reported in December 2014 that Rebekah had given birth to the couple’s first child, a girl named Sofia.

5. As the Couple Became Bigger Celebrities, Their House Became the Target of Vandals

In November 2015, Becky wrote on Twitter that her and Vardy’s home was being targeted by pranksters who were ringing their doorbell all night. She said “To the little T**** that think it’s funny pressing my gate buzzer continuously scaring my kids at 12.30am shouting Jamie your on camera. Have some respect! There is a baby living in this house! Next time I won’t be messing! #b*******.”

As Vardy became a household name, he launched the V9 Academy, an organization aimed at helping non-league soccer players fulfill their potential. Vardy himself was a product of the non-league system. Online records show that the company was set up in May 2015 as V9 Media.

