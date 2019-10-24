Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie & Their Kids Basically Live In Vikings Gear

While Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins prepares to take on his former team, the Washington Redskins, for the first time on Thursday Night Football, his wife, Julie Cousins, is getting herself and their two kids ready for game day, as well. His beautiful family doesn’t just watch him play at U.S. Bank Stadium, they cheer him on while wearing head to toe purple and gold.

Julie and Cousins’ two boys, Cooper Wesley, 2, and Turner Moses, 7 months, might be the franchise’s biggest fans. They don’t just rock Vikings’ jerseys when Cousins is playing, they wear their Minnesota threads just about every day.

Cousins’ young boys have visited Dad during training camp, and love to sit in the stands with their Mom during home games. The family of four have quickly acclimated to the Minnesota area after Cousins signed a three-year $82.5 million fully guaranteed contract with Vikings last year.

For Cooper’s 6-month birthday, he was given a full size Vikings jersey, as it was around the same time Cousins was traded to Minnesota from Washington. The Vikings’ official Instagram handle commented on the photo, “Skol, Cooper! We are so happy to have your family in Minnesota.”

Julie and Cousins were married on June 28, 2014, in her hometown of Atlanta. And while his wife graduated from the University of Georgia, and will always have a soft spot for the Falcons, the former elementary school teacher remains dedicated toward whichever team her husband is playing. She even dresses their kids in Michigan State clothing, which honors Cousins’ alma mater.

In return Cousins shows his dedication to his wife off and on the field. He’s one of the rare quarterbacks who wears his wedding ring during games.

Cousins Puts His Family & Family Above His Football Career

In what’s possibly the cutest video ever, Julie taped her husband reading to their boys, both of them in matching purple and golden knit Skol hats, as their dog, Bentley looks on. If you look closely, you can see the children’s book Cousins is reading to them is aptly entitled, Vikings.

Cousins told the Sports Spectrum podcast the difficulties of being a dad and an NFL player. “I’ve enjoyed [fatherhood],” he said. “It’s been a blessing. I couldn’t believe how fast my son has grown. If you miss a few days, on a work trip or something, and you come back, you feel like it’s a whole new kid because of how fast they grow and change.”

The 31-year-old quarterback also plans to raise his children as devout Christians, and that football will always come second to his family and faith. “When it’s all said and done. I want to stand before the Lord and have Him say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You’ve been faithful with a few things, let Me put you in charge of many.’ That’s what I want my life and my family’s life to be about, and I want my children and those who come after me to also honor the Lord.”

READ NEXT: Anthony Rendon & Wife Amanda Put Family & Faith Above Baseball