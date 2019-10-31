Kyrie Irving Makes Kevin Durant’s List of Top-5 Favorite NBA Players to Watch

Kevin Durant has a Mount Rushmore of basketball players. The injured Net spent some time on the set of ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning, dishing about his beef with Draymond Green and his favorite players to watch in the NBA.

“I’m going to give you the five players I like in the league,” Durant said. “Obviously Kyrie, Lebron, James Harden, Joel Embiid and I’m missing a lot of guys I enjoy, but Damian Lillard is probably the last guy.”

Durant signed a max deal with the Nets to play alongside Kyrie earlier this summer. KD will have plenty of time to watch some of his favorites on the floor as he continues to miss time with an Achilles injury.

“There are so many players to name just five but all of those guys, I enjoy watching them play,” Durant added.

Returning From Injury

Durant closed the door on him returning to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

“No, I don’t plan on it,” Durant revealed. “Not right now, I’m not thinking about just rehabbing every day. It’s a slow process. I’m grinding.”

KD suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals earlier this summer. During the offseason, Durant signed a four-year, $164-million contract with Brooklyn. He is being paid $38.2 million this season.

Last month, Nets GM Sean Marks put the ball in KD’s court in terms of when the superstar will return to the court.

“Ultimately Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he’s feeling. The expectation now is for him to be out for the year,” Marks told the NY Post.

KD’s Relationship With Draymond Green

When asked if the heated exchange between the two players helped push him away from resigning with Golden State, Durant did not hold back his true feelings.

“A little bit yea for sure,” Durant admitted. “If your teammate talks to you that way you think about it a bit, we talked about it, but definitely for sure, I’m not going to lie about it.”

Green recently opened up about the incident as well during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

