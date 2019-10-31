Stephen Curry Suffers Devastating Injury After Hard Fall [WATCH]

Things keep getting worse for the Warriors. Stephen Curry has suffered a broken left hand after a hard fall in the second half of Golden State’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

The injury occurred early in the third quarter of the Warriors 121-110 loss to the Suns on Wednesday night. In the third quarter, Curry got tangled up with Aron Baynes while trying to drive to the basket. The two collided but it was Curry who took the brunt of the fall, bracing himself with his left hand. He was able to get to his feet and walk back to the locker room under his own power.

According to ESPN, Curry will have an MRI and CT scan before determining whether or not he will need surgery and what his exact timetable for recovery will be. The initial diagnosis is a broken second metacarpal in his left hand, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Uh oh. Stephen Curry is slow to get up after Aron Baynes fell on his left wrist. He has left the game. pic.twitter.com/6nsoM7J2Af — KNBR (@KNBR) October 31, 2019

Curry had nine points on 3-of-11 shooting with four turnovers before exiting with the injury.

Golden State is now without their two top scorers due to injury with Klay Thompson still rehabbing from a torn ACL and Curry on the shelf indefinitely with a broken hand.

After Wednesday’s loss, the Warriors are now 1-3 on the season and are allowing 126.3 points per game, third-most in the NBA.

Who Steps Up For Steph?

The logical answer is free-agent guard D’Angelo Russell, who is currently the team’s second-leading scorer with 16.7 points per game. Considering this is Russell’s first season with Golden State, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will likely assume larger leadership roles since they are the most tenured players on the roster.

A darkhorse candidate for extended minutes and touches is rookie forward Eric Paschall, who had a career-high 20 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Suns. Damion Lee has also been solid in the backcourt for Golden State averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes. Lee is also shooting 44.4% from three-point range.

