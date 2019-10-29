LeBron James Sends Taco Truck to Getty Fire First Responders

LeBron James detailed the harrowing night he and his family had to evacuate their home in Brentwood, California after the Getty Fire quickly spread throughout the west side of Los Angeles on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, the Lakers power forward told reporters, “I was talking to my wife about it a little and I said I hadn’t been in a fire drill since like the seventh grade.”

“It’s just challenging at that hour, getting my family, getting my kids, getting everybody and having to evacuate at such a rapid rate,” James said, who after getting an evacuation alert at 1:30 a.m., packed up and found temporary lodgings at around 4 a.m. Monday morning. “You don’t really have much time to think about what you can get, or what you can do.”

However, as Los Angeles firefighters worked through the night to squash the blaze that has already burned through 600 acres, at least eight homes, an caused damage to six, James found that there was something he could do. According to ESPN reporter, Dave McMenamin who tweeted, “Hearing that LeBron James has sent a taco truck to feed lunch to the first responders fighting the Getty Fire today at their base camp. James, this morning, had this to say about their efforts: “It’s an amazing job what they do and their commitment with what’s going on right now.”

According the the Los Angeles Fire Department official alert page, which continuously updated, as of October 29, the Getty Fire remained at 5 percent containment. Nearly 7,091 residences have been included in the Mandatory Evacuation Zone. Palisades Recreation Shelter is open to take in misplaced residents, as is the Westwood Recreation Center.

LeBron Is the Biggest Fan of Taco Tuesday & He Tried to Trademark the Praise

Not only is the city of Los Angeles close to James’ heart, Taco Tuesday is his favorite day of the week. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, on August 15, James’ company LBJ Trademarks filed the application for future potential business ventures, including downloadable videos, podcasts, marketing, blogging and online “entertainment services, namely providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos and social media posts in the field of sports, entertainment, current events and popular culture.”

Unfortunately, the U.S. Patent Office didn’t approve of James’ patent, and his attempt to trademark “Taco Tuesday” was denied because the phrase was already a “commonplace term.”

While the NBA star couldn’t acquire Taco Tuesday for his own personal gain, it’s awesome to see James still using the term for good, and helping out his new hometown city.

To see just how much James loves Taco Tuesday, a compilation video, posted above, was created to include all the times he’s tweeted and posted to social media about his favorite food day. In these clips, the entire James family, including wife Savannah, along with their kids, LeBron Jr., Zhuri, and Bryce, sit down for tacos, guacamole, etc., for dinner on Tuesdays, and the 6’8 power forward is always the most excited.

