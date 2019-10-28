Getty Fire in Los Angeles: Maps, Evacuations & Live Streams

The Getty Fire started in California on October 28 near Los Angeles, California. The fire has already grown to 500 acres and is threatening nearby structures. Evacuations have been issued. Read on to learn more about the Getty Fire and what we know so far. It’s just one of many fires in California right now.

The fire just started on October 28 around 1:30 a.m. and has already grown to 500 acres, ABC 7 reported. It started near the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive, near the Getty Center Museum. By 7 a.m. it was 500 acres in size.

Getty Fire Evacuation Maps & Details

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the areas in the map below. Areas shaded red have mandatory evacuations and areas shaded yellow have evacuation warnings. This is the official evacuation map from the LAFD below. You can see the full map here.

More than 10,000 structures are in the mandatory evacuation region, LAFD notes. The current mandatory evacuation zone as of 7:30 a.m. includes:

“Temescal Canyon Road is the western border. Sunset Boulevard to Chautauqua Boulevard, continuing on Chautauqua Boulevard to Pacific Coast Highway remains the South border, Mulholland remains the North border and 405 Freeway remains the East border.”

The current evacuation warning zone (which means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice) includes:

“Mulholland to the North, Topanga Canyon to the West, Sunset to the South and Sullivan Fire Road to the East.”

Please note that you should refer to the map above for the latest evacuation details and defer to it if it doesn’t match the list above. LAFD will also be keeping a running list of evacuation sources updated here.

Some areas that were evacuated included Mount Saint Mary’s University (the Chalon campus), a senior living center at 11999 Chalon Road, and more.

Homes in the area are threatened and at least two structures were burning, with more possibly damaged from the blaze.

Evacuation Centers include the following, as listed by LAFD:

Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)

Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston Street)

Stoner Recreation Center (1835 Stoner)

Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center (2551 Motor Avenue)

For Animals: West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St) West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Bl) (Large animals) Hanson Dam Rec Area



There are many road closures in place from the fire. LAFD notes on their website that all of southbound 405 from Valley Vista to Sunset, LAFD notes. However, CHP – West Valley says this isn’t correct, and only the ramps from Valley Vista to Sunset Blvd. are closed.

🔥GETTY FIRE🔥 Despite news reports that the SB 405 is completely shut – the only closures in place include all ramps from Valley Vista to Sunset Blvd. The 405 Fwy is currently open in both directions. However, we encourage everyone to avoid the area. #GettyFire — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) October 28, 2019

Avoid the 405 Freeway in that area because of the fire.

Another map is below, provided by MappingSupport.com. This map gives you an idea of how large the fire is. Remember that this map relies on satellite data and will always be several hours old. On Twitter, Joseph Elfelt noted: “Interactive map for #GettyFire, Los Angeles. Map shows satellite hotspots but this data is several hours old, *not* real time. Locations are approximate. To learn more about this data please click “Map tips” upper left corner.”

Getty Fire Live Streams

The following are live stream videos showing coverage of the Getty Fire. If any of these stop, they should convert to being fully rewatchable.

This first is from ABC 7.

This next video is from Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Here is one from CBS 42.

And another from KTLA 5.

How To Stay Updated on the Getty Fire

The best source for updates on the fire is the LAFD’s webpage here.

You can also find updates on the LAFD’s Facebook page here.

The LAPD HQ and LAFD on Twitter are also providing updates.