Le’Veon Bell Opens Up About Jamal Adams Trade Feud with Jets

Le’Veon Bell has been there before. The veteran running back sympathized with teammate Jamal Adams in the wake of the rumored trade between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week.

“He probably felt a little hurt by it, or you know disgruntled,” Bell told reporters on Thursday. “If I was that age and I was with the Steelers, I would have felt the same way, I did feel the same way.”

Bell added that both sides need to figure out an amicable solution.

“Both sides have to deal with it,” Bell said. “For everything to move forward, they have to work together, squash it and move forward.”

Earlier this week, there were reports the Jets listened to a trade offer for Adams from the Cowboys, but the two teams were never close to finalizing a deal for the disgruntled safety.

“The Rams don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady.” Adams said on Wednesday. “I hold myself in high regard. That’s how I look at myself.”

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest player news, trends, odds, and picks!

Adams Feels Betrayed

The safety claims both parties were on the same page after a meeting last week where Adams expressed his desire to stay in New York.

“At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York,” Adams tweeted about two hours after Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. “I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business.”

Adam Gase Reacts

Caught in the middle of the trade deadline drama is Adam Gase, who is having his own struggles in his first year as the Jets head coach.

“Anything as far as what’s happened the past week, anything that we’ve been dealing with is going to be handled internally,” Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters earlier this week.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Lashes Out at Jets Front Office for Trade Talks

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith