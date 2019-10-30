Jamal Adams Lashes Out at Jets Front Office for Trade Talks

Jamal Adams continued his verbal assault on the Jets front office Wednesday, comparing himself to other NFL stars who are untradeable on their respective team’s rosters.

“The Rams don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady.” Adams said on Wednesday. “I hold myself in high regard. That’s how I look at myself.”

Adams also explained why he refused to take calls from Jets head coach Adam Gase and GM Joe Douglas, telling reporters “I’m not ready to talk.”

The safety is still fuming after being dangled for draft picks during Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline talks with the Dallas Cowboys, Adams’ hometown team.

It’s fairly presumptuous of Adams to compare himself to a six-time Super Bowl winner in Brady and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Donald who is also fresh off a Super Bowl appearance. Adams is just in his second year in the league and the Jets are lightyears away playoff contention.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest player news, trends, odds, and picks!

Adams Feels Betrayed

The safety claims both parties were on the same page after a meeting last week where Adams expressed his desire to stay in New York.

“At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York,” Adams tweeted about two hours after Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. “I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business.”

Adam Gase Reacts

Caught in the middle of the trade deadline drama is Adam Gase, who is having his own struggles in his first year as the Jets head coach.

“Anything as far as what’s happened the past week, anything that we’ve been dealing with is going to be handled internally,” Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Wednesday.

READ NEXT: Jets Head Coach Reacts to Trade Deadline Drama

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith