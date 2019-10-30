Cowboys Identify New Plan to Acquire Jets S Jamal Adams: Report

The Cowboys lost the battle for Jamal Adams, but the war isn’t over yet. It’s just getting started, in fact.

Although the NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday, and Dallas couldn’t persuade the New York Jets to deal the Pro Bowl safety for less than a king’s ransom, there’s optimism that, eventually, Adams will land with his hometown team.

The Lewisville native, who attended high school at Hebron, is expected to be an offseason target of the Cowboys, according to Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher, who tweeted after the deadline expired, “Too bad it didn’t work out. #Cowboys will simply pursue @TheAdamsEra again later. Seriously.”

Everyone not named quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were supposedly on the Jets’ trade block. This included household names such as running back Le’Veon Bell, rising studs like wide receiver Robby Anderson, and perennial All-Pro talents like Adams. It was a fire sale initiated from general manager Joe Douglas, who’s attempting to undo the roster left behind by his predecessor.

And while no club ultimately pulled the trigger, Fisher can’t help but wonder if it’s only a matter of time before Adams is shipped elsewhere.

Noteworthy, though: If the Jets are truly clearing out “old-regime” starts, and Dallas and Adams wish to be together … this concept is almost certain to be revisited, as New York has contractual control for two more seasons over a standout player … who the Cowboys wanted/want on some level.

The Cowboys wanted Adams on a significant level, reportedly offering a first-round draft pick and another late-round choice for the 24-year-old defender. New York, however, sought a compensation package comprised of a first-rounder and a pair of second-round selections — more Jalen Ramsey than Minkah Fitzpatrick, in terms of total capital.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that two teams, the Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, were the top suitors for Adams, with Baltimore making the bigger (but similarly unsuccessful) push.

Adams Puts Jets GM Douglas on Blast

Fisher’s opinion likely is rooted in informed speculation from inside The Star. But he also put two and two together, seeing as how Adams unloaded on Gang Green’s front office czar on Twitter a few hours after the deadline passed.

“Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false,” he wrote, before adding, “At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business.”

Adams’ accusation contradicted what Douglas had claimed moments earlier Tuesday, that Adams, nor any of the aforementioned players, were being dangled in trade talks. This, following Monday’s deal sending 2015 first-round pick Leonard Williams to the New York Giants.

“Again, I just want to reiterate, we were not shopping any of those players we were talking about today,” he told reporters. “He wears the ‘C’ patch for a reason. He’s an absolute warrior. He’s the heartbeat of the defense.”

The sixth-overall pick of the 2017 draft, Adams signed a four-year rookie pact worth more than $22 million. Barring an offseason trade, which is entirely plausible (if not probable), Adams is scheduled to remain under New York’s control until 2022, his age-26 campaign.

