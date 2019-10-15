Lions’ Jarrad Davis Shows Intensity While Mic’d up [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have one of the craziest guys in the NFL playing linebacker for them in Jarrad Davis, and finally, the nation is getting to see what Davis can do on the field and the attitude with which he plays.

During Monday Night Football, ESPN got the idea to put some microphones on Davis, and it was a good move in terms of entertainment during the game. Quickly, he showed off the type of relentless motor he plays with on the field while churning out some of the best plays for the Lions week in and week out.

Here’s a look at Davis getting busy on the field in a big way for his team:

Jarrad Davis' energy level is way way up 📈📈 @J_Davis_40 pic.twitter.com/IUNumSM6Jh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 15, 2019

“Get them off the field,” Davis yells excitedly after his Detroit defense made a stop against the Packers. He also wasn’t averse to letting a Green Bay player know about the fact that he had just been run over, either.

Davis was as jacked for the fans for Monday night under the bright lights.

Lots of Energy

Davis always brings it on the field, and that’s something he has done since he played in college with the Florida Gators. Known as one of the best tacklers and leaders in his class, Davis has all the tools to be a fixture in Detroit as this video shows. He’s going to be a fan favorite for plays like this for years to come.

At times, Davis can be his own worst enemy in terms of the things he does on the field in pursuit and in coverage, but more often than not, his speed and passion is a major advantage for him as these plays show.

Davis Ready to Grow in Detroit

Davis, when asked to explain how the Lions have managed to turn over a new leaf and be a 2-1-1 team thus far this season, went into a little bit of horticulture to help explain why that’s been the case. As he sees it, the Lions are starting to germinate and bloom in the proper way just like a seedling would.

“In a sense we’re kind of like a newly seeded plant in a way. We’re starting to blossom a little bit. We got to keep watering, we got to keep giving ourself that light. We have to keep making sure that we are paying attention to things that are going to help us grow and get better,” Davis told the media recently.

Davis was around in 2018 for what became a struggle amid a frustrating 6-10 season on the field, and as he said, it’s been somewhat a shift in mindset and motivation which has led to Detroit’s turnaround on the field in 2019, as well as cleaning up some of the small details which prevented the Lions from having more overwhelming success.

Clearly, with big plays and leadership like this, Davis is gearing up to be a fixture in the Motor City for a long time.

