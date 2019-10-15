Ninja Gives Message to Packers Fans While Repping Lions

The Detroit Lions added another superstar talent to their sideline Monday night, but he wasn’t there to suit up and make plays on the field.

Gaming megastar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who became a millionaire streaming ‘Fortnite’ online, was simply supporting his favorite NFL team while wearing his blue No. 9 Matthew Stafford jersey. He also had a bold message to share with Green Bay Packers fans inside their own house.

“You know what is really important is that the packers haven’t been able to beat us in the last four games, alright?” Blevins said in a video distributed from ESPN’s main Twitter account and retweeted to Ninja’s five million followers. “So all I want is a good game, a close game, but the Lions are going to come out on top easy.”

.@Ninja is at #MNF to support the Lions and he has a message for Packers fans 😆 pic.twitter.com/pIupWZwdp8 — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2019

Blevins, who was born in Detroit, tweeted ahead of the game he and his wife and manager Jessica Blevins had been planning the trip for weeks for his in-laws, who are devoted Packers fans. The family posed in full Packers gear around the married couple before they boarded their flight to the game.

Known as being a fan-friendly celebrity, Ninja also spent time before the game mingling with fans and posted pictures of what looked to be a lively pregame celebration to his social media account prior to Monday’s 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff.

This is Detroit Lions Vs Green Bay baby pic.twitter.com/jy2P3BNy4M — Ninja (@Ninja) October 14, 2019

The 28-year-old Blevins has earned millions broadcasting himself playing video games and was a pioneer in some of the largest eSports streaming events, including his ‘Fortnite’ team-up with rappers Drake and Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that helped raise the ceilings on both streaming and the game itself.

He shook the world of streaming back in August when he announced he was flipping platforms to Microsoft’s Mixer from the Amazon-owned Twitch, signing an exclusive streaming contract while reassuring his fans that “it is the same me, just a different platform.” Twitch suffered the most from the move, losing their most popular streamer and his 14.6 million followers.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lions Take Control Early On

Maybe the Ninja bump was doing its job. The Lions came out of their bye week flying, beginning the game with a 66-yard flea-flicker play that set them up for their first points on a field goal. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Stafford had another long completion on the first play of the second drive, hitting Marvin Hall for a 58-yard catch that helped set up Kerryon Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown run several plays later.

Stafford completed 10 of his first 13 passes for 194 yards in the first three drives for the Lions, all three of which ended in points and pushed Detroit out to an early lead before the Packers answered with their own touchdown drive — capitalizing on a careless Detroit penalty on fourth down that bailed out Green Bay’s offense.

The fourth drive, however, saw the Lions forced to punt for the first time Monday after Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith sacked Stafford on third down.

READ NEXT: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Catches Girlfriend Danica Patrick Speeding