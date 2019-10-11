Lions’ Kerryon Johnson Gives Hilarious Take on Lambeau Field

Kerryon Johnson is from the south, so playing for the Detroit Lions is tough enough from a weather standpoint even though the team plays in the comfy confines of Ford Field.

Johnson, though, likely just counts his lucky stars that he didn’t end up in another NFC North locale, that in which the Green Bay Packers reside. Lambeau Field is frozen for the later part of the year, and that’s not something which Johnson likes whatsoever.

Never a fan of chilly temperatures, Johnson said that when he reflects on the home of the Packers, that’s the one thing he thinks of most of all. And that makes sense given the place is often referred to as “The Frozen Tundra.”

“Historically it’s always been cold. So I am looking forward to that continuing this week. Being very cold,” he told the media with a smile.

Interestingly, Johnson has never played the Packers on the road given he missed last season’s game with a knee injury, so this week will represent a first. While Johnson had a good laugh about the environment, he was serious about what makes the stadium special.

“It’s a cool place, I’ve never played there. But it’s got a lot of history. Everybody knows about the Lambeau Leap. A lot of greats have played there, a lot of Hall of Famers. Just to be able to be in that same stadium.”

The cold, though, is what Johnson knows the most about and what he is remembering heading into this contest first and foremost.

“That cold. I don’t do all that,” he said.

The Forecast

This week, Lambeau Field won’t be nearly as frozen as it usually is for the Lions, who avoid a late season game where things could be much, much worse. Monday night, the Lions and Packers will play and the forecast shows partly cloudy skies and 48 degrees. It’s not going to be frozen, but it’s not exactly going to be warm either as a fall cold front pushes through Wisconsin, giving folks a first taste of the cooler temperatures in quite some time. Ironically, the temperature will get much warmer in later weeks.

We’ll see if Johnson can rise above the cold and deliver a hot performance to the Lions in order to push the team over the top.

A Good Start

Johnson is off to a fast start in 2019, rushing thus far for 251 yards and a touchdown. He’s part of a Detroit offense which has shown amazing balance thus far in 2019 and is a top 10 unit in the NFL as a whole. Detroit’s rushing offense, powered by a resurgent offensive line up front, is also ranked 13th in the league currently which is a huge accomplishment given the

Barry Sanders took notice of what Johnson has been doing on the field, something which is a huge feather in the cap of the young runner. Safe to say the Lions are off to a good start in large part thanks to what Johnson has been able to do on the field rushing the football.

Whether outdoor or in the dome, Johnson has been delivering big results to the Lions thus far in his young career.

