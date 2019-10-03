Stats Show Lions’ Offensive Line Dominating in 2019

The Detroit Lions have long been a team which has had to endure shaky play up front from their offensive line. Early in 2019, that finally does not look to be the case anymore.

This season, Detroit’s front, which had plenty of pressure on them entering this season to turn things around given what the team has invested in the group, has managed to get off to a fast start in terms of both protecting Matthew Stafford as well as helping Kerryon Johnson and Detroit’s ground game truly get going.

So far, through four games the Lions have only allowed 7 sacks on the season, which is a very solid total considering the team allowed 41 in 2018. Stafford hasn’t been forced to run for his life as much in the pocket, which has allowed him to scan the field confidently and make plenty of good decisions with the football. In turn, he only has 2 interceptions thus far and has only lost 1 fumble.

Detroit’s ground game is finally opening some major eyes too. After not managing a 100 yard rusher coming into the 2018 season, Detroit once again saw Johnson crack that barrier against the Kansas City Chiefs when he rumbled for 125 yards on his own. As a team, the Lions have only had one game where they did not surpass the 100 yard mark collectively this season. It might seem like modest gains, but to a team like Detroit, it means the world.

Now, the Lions have a top 10 rushing attack in the NFL, producing 120.5 yards per game. Better yet, the ground game has been an asset in key moments instead of a liability.

It’s safe to say the big guys up front deserve most of the credit for this amazing resurgence. After drafting Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Joe Dahl, Frank Ragnow and Tyrell Crosby in addition to signing Rick Wagner, finally the Lions are seeing their big investments pay off. So far, the line has stayed healthy and jelled early in the season.

Pro Football Focus Taking Note

Need more evidence Detroit’s line has finally turned over a long-awaited new leaf? Pro Football Focus recently put two of Detroit’s players on their first quarter NFL All-Pro Team in Glasgow and Ragnow. While the two didn’t make the first team, each were honorable mentions at their positions of guard and center.

Additionally, the Lions have had several of their lineman take home high weekly grades from the site, while their offensive line has also made waves by being identified as a group near the top half of the NFL on any given week. Not even the metrics can lie about this good start.

Darrell Bevell Deserves Credit

In Bevell, the Lions finally have the type of offensive coordinator they can count on to help the team achieve some long awaited balance. Bevell has stuck with the run game and his concepts and coaching have allowed the Lions to have a major resurgence up front. With Bevell calling the plays, Stafford, the running backs and the offensive line finally have the kind of game plan they can trust.

Bevell’s addition has made the whole offense better, and it’s tough not to see how much his influence has helped provide the line with confidence thus far this season.

As the Lions try to take big steps and make noise in the second half, don’t be surprised if their resurgent offensive line is a big reason they end up getting that done.

