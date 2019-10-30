Lions Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Moving up After Victory

The Detroit Lions got back on the winning track, ditching a three game losing skid with a big victory over the New York Giants, and as a result, the power rankings are starting to once again heat up.

Detroit has been a middle of the pack team most of the season, and in looking at the records, that makes sense. Still, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been room for a modest move up in recent days in terms of the Week 9 power rankings.

Here’s a quick look at where the Lions stack up this week in the newly minted rankings.

ESPN Power Rankings Move Lions Up

This week: 16th

Last week: 17th

The Lions make a modest move up in this week’s ranking list according to ESPN, and this week, the site looked at targeting some players who needed to step up as part of their writeup. According to the site, this is Trey Flowers, the team’s defensive end. Flowers showed signs of stepping up last Sunday, and he needs to continue to show out for the team in order for their whole front to be better according to Michael Rothstein. That’s been a common opinion in recent days from around the NFL.

NFL Network Power Rankings Move Lions Up

This week: 16th

Last week: 17th

Detroit also sees a modest bump up in terms of the NFL.com rankings this week, and writer Dan Hanzus makes a great point about where the team must go. As he says, it’s time for them to start winning around Matthew Stafford, who’s having a great season. It’s true, Stafford’s work has been MVP worthy in 2019, but will the Lions meet him half way? There’s hope, but still a long way to go.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings Move Lions Down

This week: 15th

Last week: 14th

Despite the win, the Lions slide back in this SI poll, but only modestly. As is said in the writeup, the Lions are probably a better team than their average record might indicate. Regardless of that, they are still firmly in the middle of the NFL rankings just like this one thanks to that record this season.

CBS Sports Power Rankings Move Lions Up

This week: 16th

Last week: 17th

The Lions go up by one spot in this poll by Pete Prisco, and as he says, the team is hanging around with their current record. As he also accurately says, the team is going to have to play better defense in order to achieve their goals of hanging in the race. Tough not to agree with this assessment, in addition to where Prisco has the team after another win this week.

Sporting News Power Rankings Move Lions Up

This week: 15th

Last week: 17th

Detroit surges up two spots in Vinnie Iyer’s rankings this week, and despite that, he refers to Detroit looking like they’ve earned being in third place with a .500 record thanks to the troubles of the run game and the defense. Another assessment it’s tough to disagree with this week.

