Lions Sign Cornerback off Cowboys Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions made a move to add depth to their defensive backfield, signing cornerback Michael Jackson off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to their active roster, the team revealed on Wednesday.

Jackson, a 2019 fifth round pick of the Cowboys out of Miami, did not crack the Dallas roster out of training camp and was released. He was quickly scooped up by the team and added to the practice squad, where he remained until the Lions poached him.

Detroit is feeling a bit thin in the secondary right now given the injury struggles of Darius Slay and safety Tracy Walker. Adding Jackson to the mix gives the Lions another capable body they can use in the weeks ahead, and another young player at the position that they can potentially build around if they believe in.

Jackson put up some decent numbers with the Hurricanes in college, racking up 97 tackles, 4 interceptions, 11 passes defended and 1 touchdown. He wasn’t the best prospect in his class, but he was an intriguing player thanks to his 6-1 size as well as his grit.

Now, Jackson will get his chance to prove he belongs in the Motor City, which is fitting for someone of his namesake.

Paul Perkins Released

As part of the move, the Lions released Perkins from the roster. They had added him a week ago given their hole at running back, but Perkins never figured in after the Lions got gritty running out of Tra Carson early in last week’s game. They also have Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic in the mix.

A tough runner out of UCLA, Perkins is a guy who has shown an ability to make some plays and grind out yards before, even if he hasn’t done it consistently in the NFL to this point in time. With the Giants, Perkins has seen some playing time and has run for 546 total NFL yards while catching 23 passes for 208 yards as a receiver. Those are not dynamic numbers associated with a break out, but clearly, the Lions believe Perkins can help them in the short term given the injury chaos at running back.

At the very least, Perkins is a young 24 years old, and brings a little bit of NFL experience with him to the role. Perkins was way more productive in college, with 29 touchdowns and 3,488 yards while playing for the Bruins.

Austin Bryant Coming Back

The Lions also revealed that rookie linebacker Austin Bryant will begin his comeback from a pectoral injury which was suffered early in training camp that sidelined him early this season. Bryant will have a three week period of which he can return from injured reserve, and the Lions will have to make the choice on if he’s healthy enough to go.

A draft pick out of Clemson, Bryant was looked at as an intriguing move by Detroit given his pass rush prowess. If the Lions have had a problem with their defensive front this season, it’s been generating enough pressure. If Bryant comes back, the hope is he can help the team with that goal.

Casey Tucker Joins Practice Squad

One final move the Lions made in the sweeping announcement was Tucker joining the team as an offensive lineman. The undrafted free agent out of Arizona State was with the Philadelphia Eagles, and adds depth to the team’s offensive line as well as filling out an empty practice squad spot.

