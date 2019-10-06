Former Magic Guard Likes Markelle Fultz’s Chances to Succeed in Orlando

Prior to the Orlando Magic’s preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs, Markelle Fultz hadn’t played in an NBA game since last November as a member of the Philadephia 76ers. Fultz was dealing with a serious injury known as thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a neurogenic type of the disorder.

This injury virtually “affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball,” as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained. This came courtesy of Fultz’s agent Raymond Brothers, back when the initial diagnosis came to light.

Former Magic Guard Darrell Armstong Talks Markelle Fultz Upcoming Season

While there are numerous opinions on Fultz and his injury, one recent player to sound off on the topic was ex-Magic guard Darrell Armstrong. The former player spoke about the opportunity Fultz has and offered his thoughts on the pairing.

“I’m not sure about Fultz because of his shoulder injury, but it is a good fresh start for him with a different team. He gets a chance to go in fresh with training camp, and I think we will do well. He has an opportunity, and he has to take advantage of it. For Fultz. This is a big opportunity for him because he has to come out and have a great training camp, good preseason, and see where he goes from there,” Darrell Armstong told me.

The Magic didn’t release a specific date when Fultz would make his return following rehab or how the process was going. However, last week, a couple of videos surfaced featuring the former number one pick shooting jumpers with a decent motion.

Markelle Fultz Returns, Debuts With Big Dunk

While Fultz did a number of good things in the team’s preseason opener, it was one highlight which stood out among the rest. As The Score revealed (per the Orlando Magic), Fultz threw down an impressive one-handed dunk.

During Magic media day, Fultz shared with the media, that he hasn’t felt this good since being drafted out of the University of Washington in 2017.

“Oh yeah, I feel really good. I’m just taking it day-by-day. Looking forward to the season. Getting a good sweat in and getting ready for the season.”

“It’s been a while. I haven’t really been like this since I’ve been drafted. I’ve overcome a lot,” said Fultz.

Tracy McGrady Talks Markelle Fultz

On Thursday, former Magic All-Star Tracy McGrady was visiting the Magic practice facility and was asked about Fultz.

“I think we all want to see him do well,” McGrady said, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “He got off to a rough start, whatever that case was, but he’s here now. I think he’s in the right organization to really care for him physically, mentally, to get him going in the right direction. I just saw him practice. He looked damn good. We’re hoping the best for him, and I think he will do well here. I think this is a great home for him.”

Last Tuesday, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weitman sounded excited about Fultz’s return to the court, but also emphasize that they would remain patient with the three-year pro.

“It’s really important: Markelle just turned 21,” Weltman said. “You guys saw the work that he’s put in, and he’s shooting the ball freely. He’s in a really good place. I hope our fans are really excited to see this; this is why we’re doing this (opening this workout to the media).

“And, also, we are going to remain patient and we’re not going to put expectations or timelines on his development. He hasn’t played basketball in a year. He’s played 33 games total in his career, so it’s going to unfold the way it unfolds, as we always say with all of our young guys.”

As for Saturday’s game against the Spurs, the Magic came out victorious 125-89. Fultz had six points, two rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes of play.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!