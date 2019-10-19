Nets Could Be Front Runners for Alfonzo McKinnie

Golden State’s loss could be Brooklyn’s gain.

The Nets have shown interest in forward Alfonzo McKinnie, according to ESPN Insider Bobby Marks, who was also Brooklyn’s former Assistant GM.

McKinnie was a casualty of the hard salary cap as the Warriors wanted to make room for Marquise Chriss, who they signed at the start of training camp. It appears McKinnie won’t be unemployed for long.

“Expect Brooklyn to be at the front of the line if former Warrior Alfonzo McKinnie clears waivers,” Marks wrote. “The Nets have an open two-way spot available and can sign the forward as a replacement for the suspended Wilson Chandler.”

Chandler was suspended for the first 25 games of the season for violating the league’s drug abuse policy.

If McKinnie is signed before the start of the regular season, he can be immediately added to the active roster. Brooklyn opens the regular season next Wednesday night at Barclays Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves.