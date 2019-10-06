Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Purchase K.C. Home

Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, are laying down roots in Kansas City by purchasing a home. During a video conducted with Bleacher Report, the couple walked fans through their house and outlined why they opted to buy a home rather than rent. Mahomes had some good news for Chiefs fans, the quarterback wants to be in Kansas City for “20 years-plus.”

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Matthews reiterated Mahomes’ thoughts about settling in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

“[We want to be in Kansas City] A long time. Very long, we love it here,” Matthews added.

As for the house, Mahomes admitted he deferred a lot of the elements to his girlfriend but did insist on getting the “shoe room” the quarterback has always wanted. Mahomes has a room with built-in shelves that display hundreds of pairs of shoes.

Mahomes & Matthews Recently Exchanged Birthday Shout-Outs

Matthews received a birthday shoutout from the Chiefs star quarterback right before the start of the NFL season. Mahomes posted a video of some of his favorite memories with Matthews. A few weeks later, Matthews returned the favor as Mahomes turned 24 years old, and his girlfriend took to Instagram to share a few birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday to my forever Bestfriend❤️ Hope it’s fun being the young one😂😝 I will choose staying in, giving you all the cookies cakes and gifts AND ordering to-go food at home, for your birthday over anything else in the world! I love you most😘,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

The Chiefs Quarterback Took His Girlfriend & Mom to the 2019 ESPYS

Mahomes is dialed into the NFL season, but it looks like the Chiefs quarterback had a good offseason. In addition to taking a few vacations, Mahomes went to the 2019 ESPYS with the two most important ladies in his life. Mahomes promised his mom, Randi Martin, that they would go to the ESPYS together whenever he made it to the NFL. She joined her son and Matthews for the star-studded event.

“I got my girlfriend who is here with me right now somewhere backstage, and then I have my mom is coming with me, too,” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “When I was in college, she said if I make the ESPYs or I if I get to go there, she wants to be my date.”

Mahomes is hoping that the next big event they all go to is the 2020 Super Bowl. So far this season, the Chiefs look like one of the best teams in the NFL.