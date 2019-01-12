Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews had a good 2018. Mahomes emerged as one of the top NFL quarterbacks, while Matthews established a successful personal training business.

“Happy New Year, 2018 you changed our life🎉,” Matthews posted on Instagram as 2019 began.

It was also not without its hardships as Matthews’ step-dad died shortly after collapsing at a Chiefs game during the 2018 season. Mahomes spoke about what it was like learning the tragic news after the game.

“I didn’t know about it until after the game,” Mahomes explained to Yahoo Sports. “Coach [Andy] Reid actually told me in the tunnel after the game and it was shocking…He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany. She’s back home now with her mom and her family. I’m still sending my prayers to them and I’ll be here during the week.”

Matthews and Mahomes have been dating since their high school days in Whitehouse, Texas. Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at UT Tyler. Now the couple has set up roots in Kansas City as Mahomes looks like he could be the Chiefs’ franchise quarterback for years to come.

Learn more about Mahomes’ girlfriend.

1. Matthews’ Step-Dad Died Shortly After Collapsing at a Chiefs Game in 2018

Matthews received tragic news on November 11, 2018, after her step-father, Paul Massey, died. Massey initially collapsed at a Chiefs game but was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. Matthews posted the details of the tragedy on Instagram.

“Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼,” Matthews posted.

KCTV’s Tom Martin reported that paramedics arrived quickly to the scene after Massey collapsed.

“Update on Pat Mahomes’ family emergency: His girlfriend Brittany just posted that her stepdad passed away today. He collapsed outside Arrowhead Stadium in pregame. Paramedics were quick to arrive, Patrick’s dad & others were there with him. Condolences to her family, very sad,” Martin tweeted

2. Matthews Founded Her Own Personal Training Business

Like Mahomes, Matthews has a passion for athletics. She leaned on her experience playing soccer to become a personal trainer. Here’s how Matthews described herself on her personal training website.

The name is Brittany Lynne Matthews, I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professional in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

3. Matthews Played Professional Soccer in Iceland

Given Matthews made a last-minute decision to play college soccer, she had no expectations of playing professionally. Things changed after Matthews’ stellar college career. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Matthews scored 31 goals, contributed 16 assists and led the UT Tyler team to a 56-13-5 record. Matthews signed a contract with the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding/Fram.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews explained to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

From Matthews’ Instagram page, it looks like she is now focused on personal training and being close to Mahomes in Kansas City.

4. Mahomes & Matthews Are Proud Parents to Steel the Pit Bull

Mahomes was initially not a fan of dogs, but that changed after the couple became parents to Steel the pit bull.

“Until I was in high school [I was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”

Steel has become an internet celebrity with his own Instagram page with more than 18,000 followers. Steel even has his own motto as he tries to change people’s perception of pit bulls.

“Just trying to show the world that all of my breed is not ‘mean and aggressive,'” Steel’s page notes.

5. Matthews Reminds Mahomes That She Also Holds a Few Athletic Records

While Mahomes was breaking records at Texas Tech, Matthews was doing the same thing on the soccer field at UT Tyler. Matthews admitted she has no problem reminding her boyfriend that she is also quite an athlete.

“We feed off of each other,” Matthews explained to UT Tyler during college. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”

UT Tyler athletics detailed the couple’s journey from high school to continue competing in college.

Matthews and Mahomes both graduated from Whitehouse where they started dating along with dominating on the athletic fields. While Mahomes was gaining recruiting attention for football and being scouted for baseball, Matthews was contemplating whether she should even want to play at the next level despite being WHS Offensive MVP and a first-team all-district selection. She still had the passion for the sport, but also thought it may be time to move on. That’s when another kid from Whitehouse, Chestley Strother, stepped in and made the pitch for UT Tyler. Strother, who now plays professionally for the Houston Dash, graduated last year as the all-time assist leader in program history and was named an all-American after a stellar a senior year and career. Back four years ago, she gave UT Tyler coach Stefani Webb an off-the-field assist by getting Matthews to campus for a recruiting visit. The decision has paid off for everyone, including family which was been able to watch Matthews play for four years and Webb who seen Matthews develop into one of the top players in the nation.

