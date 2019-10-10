Johnathan Abram Wants Jalen Ramsey on Raiders, Jags Star ‘Likes’ Idea

There’s never a dull moment for the Oakland Raiders and the bye week hasn’t changed that fact. While the rest of his teammates are busy enjoying their brief break before they get ready to power through the rest of the season, Johnathan Abram has been active in the media. He’s been seen defending the Raiders on ESPN and now he’s up to some interesting stuff on social media.

By now, everybody knows that Jalen Ramsey doesn’t want to be a Jacksonville Jaguar anymore. Abram has let it be known in the past that he wants the Raiders to acquire Ramsey and now he has made it even more clear that he wants to play alongside him and their latest Twitter activity would suggest the feeling is mutual.

Twitter user @RaiderCody noticed that Ramsey had liked a couple of posts that Abram was featured in. He then posed the question if the two defensive backs were going to be future teammates. Abram responded with a GIF that said “I hope so.” It’s not a story that he wants Ramsey on the Raiders, but what makes it interesting is that the Jaguars star liked Abram’s tweet.

It Really Seems Like Jalen Ramsey Wants to Be a Raider

Liking a few tweets and signing a contract are two different things, but there’s been a pattern with Ramsey. He’s already said on the Bussin With the Boys podcast that he’d like to play in Las Vegas and he posted a cryptic image on Instagram that made it seem like he wanted to be a Raider. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that if Ramsey had it his way, he’d be playing football in silver and black.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ramsey Would Still Like to Be Traded: Report

Unfortunately for the Raiders, Ramsey is not in a contract year and the Jaguars don’t seem too keen on giving him up. He’s missed a couple of games with a back injury and it doesn’t look like he’s eager to return the football field. It was just on Monday when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey’s trade demand hasn’t changed, despite the fact that Jacksonville have stopped considering offers for now.

#Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is in Houston this morning to see a back specialist, at the request of the team, for the injury that has kept him out the last two games. The Jags have not considered trade offers over the last week or so, but Ramsey’s request still stands. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

He definitely won’t come cheap if any team is able to convince the Jaguars to trade him. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have already received offers of two first-round picks. What makes this trade even more difficult is that Schefter also reports that the Jaguars won’t trade Ramsey for five first-round picks. It’s doubtful that any team would offer six first-round picks for a defensive back, but that might do the job.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan seems to want to avoid trading his star cornerback at all costs. However, Ramsey is unlikely to change his stance. This drama is going to hit a tipping point eventually and something is going to need to happen. The Raiders value their draft picks, so it remains to be seen if Oakland is one of the teams that offered two first-round picks. If not, it seems like Ramsey is destined to play for another team until he hits free agency.

READ NEXT: Johnathan Abram Hilariously Confronts Raider Haters [WATCH]

