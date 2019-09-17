Johnathan Abram Hints That the Raiders Want Jalen Ramsey

With Minkah Fitzpatrick now off the market, Jalen Ramsey suddenly becomes the hottest prize on the trade market. The disgruntled defensive back wants out of Jacksonville and looks like the Jaguars may grant him his wish after a very public confrontation with his head coach. Ramsey is an All-Pro level talent and is only 24 years old. The return for him could be quite substantial.

While Ramsey will come with a certain level of drama, he doesn’t bring with him the same off the field issues that some players do. He wants to get paid and has been very vocal about it. If a team gives him a big contract, he’ll likely quiet down. There should be plenty of suitors for his talents, but there’s one team that seems like they’re going to make a push for the defensive back.

Johnathan Abram Hints That Raiders Want Jalen Ramsey

The Oakland Raiders have been talked about as a potential destination for Jalen Ramsey for quite some time now. He’s even gone so far as to say that he’d like to play in Las Vegas for the Raiders. After getting lit up in week 2 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland could be wanting to bolster their pass defense to compete with their rival. Raiders safety Johnathan Abram may have just added to the speculation with a recent tweet.

Get back 😂 we trying to see what’s up https://t.co/eX8A36oAnU — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) September 17, 2019

“Get back…we trying to see what’s up,” Abram said in response to Chiefs safety, Tyrann Mathieu’s attempts to recruit Ramsey.

If the Chiefs were to get Ramsey, that would be very bad for the Raiders. Kansas City’s offense is nearly unstoppable, but their defense is lacking. Adding Ramsey would do a lot towards helping them field a stronger defense. Even if Oakland feels like they don’t need Ramsey, it may be worth trading for him just so he doesn’t end up on the Chiefs.

It’s doubtful that Abram has any insider info, but it is interesting to see that players on the team want Ramsey. He could end up being Abram’s replacement, who is out for the year with an injury. He could also play cornerback and form a formidable tandem with Gareon Conley.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Trade Offers for Jalen Ramsey Have Been Made: Report

It hasn’t taken long for team’s to make offers for Ramsey, per ESPN.

There are teams interested in trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. This is what I am told has been offered so far: a 1st in 2020 & 5th in 2021 from an NFC Team and a 1st in 2020 & a player from an AFC Team — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 17, 2019

It looks like first-round picks are being offered and the Raiders have two of them. ESPN does say that an AFC team has offered a first-round pick and a player for Ramsey. It hasn’t been revealed if that is an offer from Oakland. There are 15 teams in the AFC that could make an offer for Ramsey, so it’s impossible to know right now. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders were offering a first-round pick and either Daryl Worley or Trayvon Mullen. That seems like a fair trade for Ramsey, especially considering there’s almost no way he’ll re-sign with the Jaguars in two years.

READ NEXT: Why the Raiders Should Make a Trade for Jalen Ramsey

