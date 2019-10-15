Raiders’ Johnathan Abram & Trent Brown Rip Officiating

It’s no secret that fans and teams like to rip on NFL officiating. It’s easy to considering there are almost always missed calls or bad calls through the duration of a game. Well, the referees didn’t do themselves any favors during Monday night’s football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as they made some calls that had a large impact towards the end of the game.

If anything, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had HIS hands in Trey Flowers' face on these two plays #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/exnuYckIJK — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

Two of the most controversial calls were against Lions defensive end Trey Flowers, who was called for two hands to the face penalties late in the game. On both plays, it doesn’t look like Flowers actually hits the face of the offensive player. The worst part is, the second one came when the Lions held the Packers to fourth down. If Flowers didn’t get called for the penalty, then the Packers would’ve had to kick a field goal with some time left for the Lions to try and score. The Oakland Raiders are playing the Packers on Sunday so they had some players watching closely and they were not impressed with the officiating.

Johnathan Abram & Trent Brown Rip Officiating

The first Raider to take a jab at the officiating was rookie Johnathan Abram.

These are some horrible calls!🤦🏽‍♂️ — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) October 15, 2019

Offensive Tackle Trent Brown also took the chance to call out the referees saying that they should have to wear glasses and suggesting that they should be fined for bad calls.

Officials should be required to wear glasses — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 15, 2019

Agree — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 15, 2019

There’s no question that bad calls can have a large impact on a football game. No team knows this better than the Raiders. The team will hope that they fare better than the Lions did when they head to Green Bay.

Raiders Should Have Watched Monday’s Game Closely

If Jon Gruden had it his way, the entire Raiders team was probably watching Monday night’s contest. Oakland plays the Packers in Week 7 and faces off against the Lions in Week 9. A win over either team would mean big things for their playoff chances as the AFC West is in free fall. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have both lost two in a row. The Raiders and Broncos were supposed to be the division’s bottom dwellers, but both teams are on two-game win streaks.

Oakland finds itself just 0.5 games behind Kansas City for the top spot in the division. If the Broncos can pull off the upset this Thursday versus the Chiefs, the Raiders will be tied for the division lead heading into Sunday. However, they have a tough matchup against the 5-1 Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. If Jon Gruden’s squad could shock the world and beat Aaron Rodgers, they are full-blown Super Bowl contenders. If they are competitive, but still lose, they should still have a good shot at the playoffs.

The Lions are better than anybody thought and could easily be 3-2-1 if it wasn’t for the poor officiating in Monday’s game versus the Packers. If the Raiders can’t beat the Packers, they’re going to need to pull off a win against the Lions. The AFC isn’t always this bad. Oakland needs to take advantage of it and get a year ahead of their rebuild. If they can get into the playoffs, the Raiders are going to have a lot of swagger heading into Las Vegas next season.

