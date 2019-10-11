Raiders Player Takes Jab at NFL Over Officiating & Schedule

It may be the bye week for the Oakland Raiders, but that hasn’t stopped the news flowing out of the bay area. The team has made several notable moves to bolster their wide receiving corps and now the NFL has moved the October 27th game against the Houston Texans from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.

Programming note! The NFL has moved our Oct. 27 game against the @HoustonTexans from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS: https://t.co/iI0DhFYSN9 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2019

No reason has been given as to why the NFL changed the time of the game, but it could actually help the Raiders. Playing at 4:25 PM ET is the time that west coast teams are used to playing at. Playing later should lessen the impact of playing in a different time zone.

Erik Harris Takes Jab at NFL Over Schedule & Officiating

The Raiders will never miss a chance to bash the NFL and safety Erik Harris is the latest member of the silver and black to take a shot on Twitter.

Just watch our games or check our schedule it’s obvious they love us!! 🤣 — Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) October 11, 2019

Harris’ comment came after The Athletic’s Vic Tafur made a sarcastic remark about how the NFL loves the Raiders.

“Just watch our games or check our schedule it’s obvious they love us!!” Tweeted Harris.

His comment is obviously referencing the fact that the Raiders don’t play a game at their home stadium for five straight games, which is unprecedented. Head coach Jon Gruden has voiced his displeasure about this fact on several occasions. Harris’ comment also could be taking a jab at how the referees officiate Raiders games.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders vs. the NFL

Ever since Al Davis took over the Raiders, they have been at odds with the NFL. Whether it was Davis suing the NFL, or the “tuck rule” game, the two sides don’t seem to like each other. This rivalry was sparked back up after the NFL decided to suspend Vontaze Burfict for the entire NFL season after an “illegal” hit versus the Indianapolis Colts. Burfict, the team’s starting middle linebacker, appealed the decision from the NFL and the Raiders had his back.

It was reported by ESPN’s Josina Anderson that during the appeal hearing, the Raiders accused the NFL of “prejudicial” behavior towards the team. Their arguments did not work as the suspension was upheld. If Al Davis was still alive, it would probably be full-on war, but his son, Mark, is more inclined to stay on the NFL’s good side.

With a move to Las Vegas looming, Davis is going to need the NFL to succeed. They gave him the NFL Draft in 2020, which should be a good way to kick off the NFL in Vegas. Davis will probably want a Super Bowl in his stadium at some point, as well. Every team’s fan base probably feels like the NFL has it out for them. It’s the commissioner’s job to play the bad guy, so naturally, nobody is going to like him. In the past, it probably was true that the Raiders were unfairly targeted. How else does the immaculate reception hold up? But it’s unlikely that they still harbor a specific bias against Oakland.

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Raiders’ Trent Brown [WATCH]

