Rodney Hudson Injury: Raiders Coach Offers Surprising Update

Things didn’t look good for Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson after he was carted off the field during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans. Hudson hasn’t missed a game since 2015, so him getting injured was a surprise. Based on early reports, it was looking like he was set to miss a few games. However, that may not be the case.

According to offensive coordinator Greg Olson after Thursday’s practice, Hudson could return to the field on Friday. Here’s what he said when he was asked how concerned he was about the center position heading into Sunday’s game:

“Really not that high, to be honest with you. Both Rodney and Andre [James] looked good walking around [today]. They’ve given us indication that there’s a good chance they’ll be out there [Friday].”

Somehow Hudson and backup center Andre James are both suffering from high ankle sprains and somehow they might already be back on the practice field. If Hudson practices on Friday, that doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to play on Sunday. That being said, there’s a good chance that he will. It’s surprising that his turnaround could be this quick, but he is one of the tougher players in the NFL. Perhaps it shouldn’t be all that surprising.

Hudson Played With a Kidney Stone in 2017

If Hudson’s toughness is ever questioned, it would be wise to go back to 2017 when the Raiders played the Dallas Cowboys. Towards the end of a lost season and the playoffs out of reach, Hudson played while dealing with a kidney stone. That would take a remarkable amount of pain tolerance and Hudson made it happen.

“He was able to somehow tough it out,” said then-head coach Jack Del Rio, per ESPN. “Obviously, modern medicine helped a little… pretty remarkable for a guy to be there for his teammates. There was never doubt.

“It was like, ‘Hey, are you going to be OK?’ He was like, ‘I’m playing.’ From the very beginning, it was like, ‘I’m going, I’m going to be there.’ I just wanted to point it out because I really admire when a guy goes above and beyond like that.”

The Raiders offensive line couldn’t ask for a better leader. If he’s able to tough it out and play through his high ankle sprain, it would be a further testament to how resilient the center is.

Dwayne Harris, Josh Mauro and Erik Harris Missed Practice

Hudson and James may be able to tough it out, but there are a few players who could have trouble getting back on the field. Safety Erik Harris missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness. If he’s just dealing with the flu or something of that nature, he should be better by Sunday.

The prospects for wide receiver Dwayne Harris and defensive end Josh Mauro are less promising. Mauro and Harris both got banged up in the game versus Houston and neither has practiced since. Harris has already missed four games, so it’s unlikely he’ll play against the Detriot Lions. Mauro hasn’t missed a game yet, but he could for the first time this season. He hurt his groin early in the Week 8 game.

