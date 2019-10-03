Giants’ Saquon Barkley Could Play This Week vs. Vikings

Saquon Barkley’s return from an ankle injury appears to be on the fast track as Giants head coach Pat Shurmur noted that the running back has not been ruled out in Week 5 against the Vikings. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that Barkley still has a chance to play on Sunday.

“Shurmur said they’re going to bring Saquon back “as quickly and as smartly as possible.” He reiterates that a return on Sunday is possible,” Duggan tweeted.

Duggan previously reported that the Giants’ timeline is likely faster than the eight-week recovery that was widely circulated after the injury.

“Shurmur said some people’s doctors said eight weeks on Saquon, but not his. He wouldn’t reveal his doctor’s timeline,” Duggan noted on Twitter.

Barkley Returned From an Ankle Injury at Penn State in Just 2 Weeks

Barkley does have a history of returning quickly from injuries. After sustaining the injury against the Bucs, Barkley noted that he was able to return from a similar ankle setback at Penn State in just two weeks. SNY.TV detailed Barkley’s comments after the injury.

The good news is that Barkley insisted, “I’m not out for the season.” He also said he had a high ankle sprain as a freshman at Penn State and only missed two weeks. Every sprain is different, and the Giants have their fingers crossed for good news out of his MRI on Monday. But a one month absence seems likely, and they’ll have to really pray that it doesn’t become two.

