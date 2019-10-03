Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 5 Thursday Night NFL Game

There are plenty of great fantasy football options in the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and Rams. The TNF matchup features two of the top NFC teams making for some interesting lineup decisions.

We are here to help you make winning lineup choices as our Start-Sit outlines tonight’s best players. Be sure to also check out our fantasy football predictions for all the Week 5 NFL games.

The Rams wide receivers are still as challenging as ever to predict given their varied production. Cooper Kupp can be started as a WR2, while Brandin Cooks along with Robert Woods are more in the WR3 category.

Both running backs should be started despite less than favorable matchups. No NFL team wants to rely on the run game more than the Seahawks which is good news if you are a Chris Carson owner as long as he can control the fumbling issues.

Todd Gurley is still a must-start despite not receiving the volume we have seen in previous years. Both backs are high-end RB2’s this week with a chance to jump into the top-12.

Jared Goff could be in for another long night in Seattle, but Russell Wilson can be started with confidence. Wilson's new favorite redzone target Will Dissly is also a start for Week 5.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for the Rams-Seahawks Thursday Night Football matchup.

Carson & Gurley Both Have Challenging Matchups

Carson and Gurley are secure in your starting lineup, but you would be wise to manage your expectations for the running backs. Carson takes on an imposing Rams defensive line, but the good news is the volume should be there for the Seahawks back to have another productive outing. The Seahawks running back shined against the Cardinals with no signs of fumbling. Gurley is locked into your lineup as well but does have a challenging road matchup against a solid Seahawks defense.

Rashaad Penny and Malcolm Brown have had some weeks of fantasy relevance. This is not the week where you want to start either back as a lottery ticket play.

Rams Wide Receivers Kupp, Cooks and Woods Are All Starts Against the Seahawks

Both the Rams and Seahawks passing defenses rank in the middle of the pack allowing about 239 passing yards per game. We should see some solid performances from a few wide receivers in the Thursday night contest.

Kupp has solidified himself as a WR2 with top-12 upside on any given week and is once again a start in Week 5. Cooks is next in line in the WR2/WR3 range and is also a start.

Woods has been the least consistent option of the Rams receivers but can be started as a WR3 again this week. The Rams offense has been hard to predict who will produce on a weekly basis. I would rank the Rams receivers the following way for this week: Kupp, Cooks and Woods.

Lockett can also be started as a WR3, but the receiver has been a bit of a disappointment based on preseason expectations. Lockett was expected to take over as the Seahawks WR1, but D.K. Metcalf has had an immediate role with the team. Metcalf’s production has gone down since David Moore returned to the lineup. Metcalf is better left on your bench until we start to see his ability to consistently produce alongside Moore.

Wilson Continues to Be a Must-Start QB, While Jared Goff Offers More Skepticism

Through the first month of the season, Wilson has been one of the better fantasy quarterbacks, but he is coming off one of his lowest outings in 2019. The Seahawks signal-caller is once again a must-start against the Rams. During the Pete Carroll era, the Seahawks offense has tended to perform well in primetime matchups, and fans can expect a solid outing despite a challenging matchup against the Rams.

Goff has been more of a puzzle this season, and the Rams quarterback is better off as a sit this week if you have other options. Goff ended up with a good fantasy day in Week 4 thanks to 517 passing yards, but it was a shaky performance against the Bucs with three interceptions. If you only rostered one quarterback, Goff is starting this week, but if you are carrying two signal-callers you likely have a better option.

Dissly Has Been a Revelation at Tight End

Dissly has been one of the pleasant surprises of the fantasy season and the tight end has been one of Wilson’s favorite red-zone targets. The Seahawks tight end can once again be started with confidence this week. Fantrax’s Nate Hamilton explained why Dissley is becoming a must-start at a position that is hard to find production.

“🔥 Will Dissly 🔥 👀 Increased targets & receptions in each of his 4 games this season. 👀 2nd highest catch rate among TEs with 20 or more targets. 👀 Leads all TEs with 4 TDs. 👀 Currently the #5 TE & trending up,” Hamilton tweeted.

The tight end also received high praise from his quarterback this week as Wilson noted Dissly is headed towards being a “star tight end for a long time.”

“He’s a special player,” Wilson explained to Yahoo Sports. “I’m hoping he continues where he’s heading because he’s going to be a star tight end for a long time in this league and hopefully with the Seattle Seahawks for a long time.”

As for the Rams tight ends, neither Gerald Everett or Tyler Higbee can be started with confidence. The Rams usage of their tight ends varies making them difficult fantasy starts on a weekly basis.