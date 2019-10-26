Seahawks vs. Falcons Prediction: Seattls Looks to Bounce Back

It’s a battle of two birds flying in opposite directions. The Falcons have lost five straight with head coach Dan Quinn squarely on the hot seat and Matt Ryan on the sidelines with a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are trying to rebound after losing at home to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

Seattle (5-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when they got torched on the ground by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore rushed for 199 yards against the usually stout Seattle defense en route to a 30-16 win. The loss puts the Seahawks two back of the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC West.

Atlanta (1-6) will be without two of their best players on offense. Earlier this week, the Falcons shed salary, trading WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick. Then on Saturday, QB Matt Ryan was ruled out for the game with a sprained ankle. The departure of Sanu and injury to Ryan will hamstring an Atlanta offense averaging just under 21 points per game.

Here’s a gambling breakdown for the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Seahawks and Falcons.

Game Details: Seahawks at Falcons

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: Fox

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Total: 51

*All odds are courtesy of Covers

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Betting Trends

Seahawks are 3-4 ATS this season

Falcons are 1-6 ATS this season

Over is 4-3 in Seahawks games this season

Under is 4-3 in Falcons games this season

Seahawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

How Seahawks -7.5 Can Cover

Russell Wilson continues to perform at an MVP level. The Seahawks quarterback has been nothing short of sensational this season, throwing 15 touchdowns with just one interception. DK Metcalf has also had a breakout rookie campaign, leading Seattle the NFL in-zone targets through seven games.

With Matt Ryan sidelined, the Seahawks defense will most likely focus their efforts to stopping the run. Seattle ranks 17th in the NFL allowing 108.0 yards rushing per game this season.

How Falcons +7.5 Can Cover

Figure out how to get off the field on defense. Opposing offenses have moved it at will against Atlanta this season to the tune of 387.7 yards and 31.9 points per game. The defensive-minded Dan Quinn has to find a way to push the right buttons with schemes and blitzes in order to contain the elusive Russell Wilson.

Shake off the Super Bowl hangover. Atlanta has not been the same team since blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Prediction

This line has moved drastically since Ryan’s status was made official. Seattle opened the week as a 4.5-point favorite and it’s moved all the way to 7.5. The total has also dropped from 54 to 51. I think both moves are warranted, and I would not fade the steam here as I don’t see how Atlanta scores much with Schwab under center. Swallow the points and play the under.

Seahawks 30, Falcons 17

READ NEXT: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Ruled Out For Week 8

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith