Falcons QB Matt Ryan Ruled Out For Week 8

Matt Ryan has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury. The struggling Falcons will start Matt Schaub instead as they try to snap a five-game losing streak.

Ryan sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and did not practice all week, according to Atlanta’s injury report. Sunday will be Ryan’s first game missed since the 2010 season.

Falcons ruled out QB Matt Ryan, making it official: Matt Schaub starts Sunday vs. Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2019

The move was expected after the Falcons promoted Danny Etling off the practice squad earlier in the day.

It’s another blow to the Atlanta offense who traded away WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots earlier this week.

Schwab will start his first game since 2015 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

