Seahawks’ Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Have Perfect Halloween Costumes

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara won Halloween thanks to an epic recreation of Jay-Z and Beyonce. The couple took to Instagram to post their Halloween costumes which were an exact recreation of a music video by Hov and Queen B.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween 🎥: @West2EastEmpire,” Wilson and Ciara both posted the same caption on Instagram.

Wilson not only posted photos of the couple decked out like the iconic couple but there was also a short clip recreating the music video. The costumes and video recreated the Jay-Z and Beyonce song entitled “ApeS**t.” Here is a look at one of several Instagram posts from Ciara.

Here is a look at the music video with Wilson and Ciara.

The Couple’s Kids Dressed Up Like Members of the Jackson 5

Wilson and Ciara have one daughter, Sienna, along with Future, who is Ciara’s son from a previous relationship. Not to be outdone by their parents, the young duo wore vintage costumes where they appeared to be members of the Jackson 5. Siena and Future had matching pink costumes and were in front of a music studio with the text “The Jacksons” written at the top of the photo. Ciara admitted she was “obsessed” with her kids look.

“Obsessed with this moment,” Ciara replied to Wilson’s post of the kids’ costumes.

Ciara posted a video of Siena and Future dancing to “ABC.”

Wilson Surprised Ciara With a Private Yacht for Her Birthday

Last week, Wilson surprised his wife with an epic birthday celebration including a private yacht. The boat was complete with birthday balloons, flowers and a special meal. Wilson took to Instagram to praise his wife and send her birthday wishes.

“Since the moment I met you you’ve gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back. ❤️ @Ciara,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

Ciara praised the Seahawks quarterback for being an amazing “planner” and providing a great birthday experience.

“Exactly where I wanted to be on my B Day!❤️ Babe, you’re the best planner! You’re always so thoughtful. Being in your arms is all I need! Truly grateful. #BirthdayLove,” Ciara explained on Instagram.

The Seahawks Quarterback Is One of the Favorites to Win NFL MVP

Just a few weeks ago, Wilson was the favorite to win the NFL MVP award, but the Seahawks quarterback is now behind Aaron Rodgers in the latest odds. Wilson is still a close second behind the Packers quarterbacks as OddsShark detailed.