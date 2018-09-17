Ciara, Russell Wilson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are one of the most famous couples in the world. According to US Weekly, the couple first started dating in 2015, and it is believed they first met at a wrap party for the NBC show I Can Do That.

The potential couple have been hanging out for a weeks now and were first spotted together at NBC’s I Can Do That wrap party on April 10. “They were cozy in a booth together at the party,” an eyewitness tells Us of the singer and NFL pro. Nine days later, Ciara, who was previously engaged to rapper Future, took in a Seattle Mariners game with Wilson.

The couple later made their first public appearance together at the 2015 White House Correspondents dinner. Russell and Ciara are now married, and enjoy raising their young family together. The couple has a daughter, Sienna, that was born in 2017. Russell also plays a role in helping raise Future, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper, Future. Ciara believes Russell is as good of a father as he is a quarterback.

“He’s been such an incredible father since day one,” Ciara told E! News. “He’s so loving and very patient. He also likes to have fun—he’s very spontaneous and we just have a good time as a family.”

Learn more about Russell, Ciara and their family.

1. The Couple Has a Child, Sienna, Together & Ciara Also Has a Son From Her Previous Relationship With Future

Ciara and Russell welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess, into the world on April 28, 2017. Russell admitted being a father has offered him a new perspective on life.

“More than anything, when you have your own family and in continues to grow, it’s a special thing,” Wilson told the Seattle PI. “I don’t just play for my family that I’ve had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and playing for my teammates and trying to do everything that I can to be the best that I possibly can be. I’m truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time.”

Ciara also has a son, Future, from her previous relationship with Future. Ciara and Future’s legal battles have been well-documented, but it sounds like Wilson treats little Future like his own.

“A little bit less sleep,” Wilson explained to Seattle PI. “I don’t get much sleep anyway. But it’s been really good, actually. To be able to come home and see little man and also see the new one too as well, see little Future and see Sienna, it’s really cool to be around them both.”

2. Russell & Ciara Created Waves When They Posted a Video of Themselves Doing Drake’s “In My Feelings” Challenge

Russell and Ciara won the internet after posting their rendition of Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge. The video showed the two dancing, but it really was just Ciara dancing while Russell watched in the background. Russell was criticized by some for looking “corny” in the video, but Ciara came to her husband’s defense. Ciara posted a photo on Instagram with a few different examples of how cool can be defined.

“Cool is in the eye of the beholder. What are some qualities you see as COOL? #LevelUp,” Ciara posted in the caption in response to the criticism Russell received.

3. The Couple’s Wedding in 2016 Was Held in a Castle in England

The couple went to England for a destination wedding in 2016. According to US Magazine, Russell and Ciara were married in Cheshire, England at Peckforton Castle. The small gathering of family and friends was quite the celebration. Earth, Wind & Fire played at the reception along with DJ Nabs. Russell proposed with a 16-carat diamond engagement ring.

Russell and Ciara appear to be all smiles since their marriage. Ciara noted that while the couple has a lot of fun together, it is Russell’s ambition that helps drive her in her own endeavors.

“Russell relax? That doesn’t even go into the same sentence,” Ciara told E! News. “He inspires me, he’s so driven and very ambitious, and he’s always working hard whether he’s on the field or off the field. He’s always trying to make an impact in any way that he can. It’s really inspiring to watch and to have a partner that has that kind of ambition. I’m also a very ambitious person, I’m very driven…it really just flows.”

4. Ciara Was Named the Vice-President of the Board of Directors for Russell’s Why Not You Foundation

Russell founded the Why Not You Foundation in 2014. Here’s how the foundation website describes the organization’s mission.

The Why Not You Foundation was launched in 2014 by Russell Wilson and is dedicated to creating real and lasting change in the world by motivating, empowering and preparing today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders. As a child, Russell’s father challenged him to approach life with a “why not you” attitude. Through the Why Not You Foundation, Russell intends to share that attitude by encouraging and challenging today’s youth to embrace opportunities, overcome obstacles and make a positive impact throughout their lives.

In 2017, the foundation formally announced that Ciara would be joining Russell as part of the team. Ciara was named vice-president of the foundation’s board and focuses on empowering young girls.

“I’m honored to join the board of the Why Not You Foundation,” Ciara said in the press release. “I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the Foundation has on improving the lives of children. Every girl and young woman should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way with access to education and empowerment skills needed to be successful. I truly believe our foundation is positioned to make a lasting difference in the world.”

5. Russell Predicted He Would Be With Ciara Even Before They Started Dating

Russell was previously married to high school sweetheart Ashton Meem, but the couple divorced in 2014. Faith is important to both Russell and Ciara. Russell spoke about their relationship during a talk he gave at The Rock Church and admitted to calling his own shot even before meeting Ciara.

“I told somebody that’s the girl I want to be with before I even met her,” Wilson said at The Rock Church per CBS Sports. “Before I met her, I was like ‘I’m probably going to end up with Ciara.’ She’s a special girl. She’s been through some heartaches too — I’ve been through some heartaches. I married the person I was with in high school … that didn’t work out, unfortunately. I just trusted God would do the healing process. I’d gone through some ups and downs. ”

