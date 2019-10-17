Seahawks Receive Big News on Key Defender for Week 7 vs. Ravens

The Seattle Seahawks receive a major boost this week on the defensive line as tackle Jarran Reed makes his return from suspension against the Ravens. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joked that Reed was like a “little kid with Christmas time” as he returned to the team.

“It’s great to have J-Reed come back to us,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “He’s like a little kid with Christmas time. He’s so excited to be back with his teammates and be back with us. It seemed like it went kind of fast to us, but it didn’t for him. I asked him specifically that, seemed like it took forever. He’s been such an integral part of our club. It’s great to have him back in the locker room. His play is exceptional, too. I don’t know what to tell you about how it’s going to go. I haven’t seen him on the field yet.”

Seattle’s defense has had its flaws but the team has done enough for Reed to come back to a 5-1 squad. The Seahawks are allowing 24.3 points per game putting them towards the bottom third in the league.

Seattle is allowing 92.8 rushing yards per contest ranking them just outside the top 10. The Seahawks defense has not quite done as well against the pass as the unit is giving up 267 passing yards per game, which ranks them among the bottom 10 NFL teams.

Reed Was Suspended for 6 Games for a Violation of the Personal Conduct Policy Stemming From a 2017 Incident

Reed’s suspension was a bit of a surprise given the incident took place in 2017. According to King 5 News, an adult woman claimed Reed assaulted her on April 27, 2017.

Bellevue Police responded to a complaint from an adult female who claimed that Seattle Seahawk Jarran Reed had assaulted her in late April, according to sources close to the Bellevue Police Department. The alleged incident happened on April 27 at 3 a.m. at a home in Bellevue.

After the suspension was announced, Reed noted that he disagreed with the decision but apologized for “putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL.” Reed issued a statement on Twitter after the suspension was announced.

“I apologize to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL,” Reed explained on Twitter. “While I totally disagree with the decision of the NFL, I still must accept it and take responsibility for the situation. I have learned from this and will do everything I can to make my friends, family, teammates, fans and the Seahawks proud of me moving forward.”

Carroll Noted the Seahawks Will Temper Expectations With Reed’s Return

Carroll noted it is a bit difficult to project just how much Reed will be able to contribute in Week 7. Carroll emphasized that when Reed is at the top of his game he is a major factor up the middle of the line.

“There’s no question that when he’s back to full speed playing, whenever that happens—if that’s now, it would be welcomed—he’s a big factor,” Carroll noted to Seahawks.com. “He’s a big factor. The spacing that happens with a guy that causes problems there, in the sets that happen to take care of him, open up areas and spaces for the other guys…When we mix it up now and we get Quinton Jefferson in there and J-Reed, it’s going to be a better look for us. It’s going to be more of a problem for our opponent. Hopefully, that’ll open up things for everybody.”