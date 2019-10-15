Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Is NFL MVP Over Patrick Mahomes, Says Analyst

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s start to the season has some people thinking the Seattle quarterback could emerge as the NFL MVP. Count NBC Sports’ Peter King among those who believe Wilson is the MVP favorite so far this season. King noted that he would give the edge to Wilson over Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Christian McCaffrey if the voting were conducted after Week 6.

As of this morning, my pick would be Seattle QB Russell Wilson. Patrick Mahomes would be second, Deshaun Watson third, Tom Brady fourth and probably Christian McCaffrey fifth. Would love to pick a Niner somewhere. Of course, it’s all fruitless to list several guys, because in the official MVP voting, conducted by the Associated Press, 50 voters pick one candidate, and one only.

Watson and McCaffrey are among the other early favorites thanks to their performance along with the team’s success. Through the first six weeks, Wilson has thrown for 1,704 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing more than 72 percent of his passes. What is most impressive is Wilson has done all this without throwing an interception. Wilson has also added 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

While the goal for the Seahawks is bigger than individual awards, Wilson being mentioned as a potential MVP candidate is sure to warm the hearts of fans in the Pacific Northwest given the spotlight has not always been on the franchise.

Watson left Week 6 with a signature win by squaring off with Mahomes and leaving Arrowhead Stadium with a victory. The Texans quarterback has thrown for 1,644 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 69.7 percent of his passes. Watson has also rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns. All this while the Texans are 4-2 sitting atop the AFC South.

McCaffrey is proving he is more than just a fantasy football darling as the running back is a big reason the Panthers have been able to win with Cam Newton sidelined. McCaffrey has rushed for 618 yards and seven touchdowns, but the Panthers back has more receiving yards than what he has gained on the ground. The Panthers star also has 651 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson Is Now the Favorite in Vegas to Win the NFL MVP Award

Wilson has overtaken Mahomes as NFL MVP favorite in the latest Vegas odds at +200, per ESPN’s Ben Fawkes. Mahomes is now listed at +250, while Watson rounds out the top three at +400. McCaffrey (10 to 1), Brady (12 to 1) and Aaron Rodgers (14 to 1) are the other players listed with the best chance to win.

How good has Wilson been during the 2019 season? The Seahawks quarterback managed to lead a 58-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter against the Browns despite his headset communication not working, per USA Today.

“The helmet went off at the beginning of the drive,” Wilson said, per NBC Sports. “I couldn’t hear anything so I just kept calling plays. You study the game plan, and you know what you want to do and how you want to get the ball to different guys. We were running up and down the field.”

If Wilson keeps up his play, the Seahawks quarterback will have no trouble hearing his name called for the NFL MVP award at the end of the season.