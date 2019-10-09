Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Had This Advice for Browns’ Baker Mayfield

Prior to the 2018 NFL draft, Russell Wilson hosted a series of episodes on ESPN entitled QB2QB where the Seahawks quarterback sat down with some of the top prospects. One of these episodes featured a conversation with Baker Mayfield prior to the quarterback being selected by the Browns. With the Seahawks and Browns upcoming Week 6 clash, it is the perfect time to look back at the quarterback’s discussion.

Both Wilson and Mayfield faced questions about their viability as NFL quarterbacks because of their smaller stature. Wilson’s height dropped him all the way to the third round, but by the time Mayfield entered the draft teams were more willing to take a chance.

As for some of the mistakes Mayfield made in college, Wilson noted on the show that he believed the quarterback was an “overcomer.” Wilson offered his thoughts on their smaller height when compared to the traditional prototypical quarterback.

“Drew [Brees] and I talk about the awareness,” Wilson told Mayfield. “It’s the awareness, it’s the innate thing. We’ve grown up this height. It is not like I’m all the sudden went from 6’4″ to 5’11” or whatever. This is what I am. This is what I know.”

Mayfield did measure slightly taller than Wilson as the Browns quarterback came in at 6-foot 5/8 at the NFL Combine. Back in 2012, Wilson measured a couple inches shorter than Mayfield at 5-foot-10 and 5/8, per ESPN. Here is a clip of Wilson’s interview with Mayfield.





Mayfield Told Wilson He Hated Losing More Than He Enjoyed the Feeling of Winning Games

One of the topics that came up in the discussion was their shared competitiveness. Reflecting on Oklahoma’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff, Mayfield admitted that he hated to lose more than he enjoys winning.

“I think I hate losing more than I love winning,” Mayfield noted.

This season, Mayfield has put that theory to the test as the Browns started the season just 2-3. Prior to the draft, Wilson’s former offensive coordinator with the Seahawks Darrell Bevell broke down Mayfield’s game.

“This guy’s [one inch] taller than Russ,” Bevell explained to Sports Illustrated. “They’ve been that height their whole life, so they work with it. You’re not trying to throw over him; you’re trying to throw in lanes. You know what’s not showing up with Mayfield? Batted balls. If his height is a concern, you’re looking for balls getting tipped and batted down at the line. The height is not showing up as an issue for me.”

Like Mayfield, Wilson Encouraged Rookie Quarterback Kyler Murray

Just as Brees did for Wilson, the Seahawks quarterback has made it a point to reach out to young quarterbacks who faced questions about their size coming into the NFL. Kyler Murray followed in Mayfield’s footsteps by becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NFL draft despite questions looming about his size. Wilson reached out to Murray after he was drafted to offer a few tips.

“Everything he said to me … it was really helpful,” Murray noted to The Undefeated. “He gave me all types of tips about coming into [the NFL], what you have to do to be the type of quarterback I want to be, just what to expect.

Wilson believes the Cardinals quarterback will be “special” but admits Murray has to prove he has what it takes on the field.

“Murray is going to be special,” Wilson explained to The Undefeated. “I really believe that. He’s got to do it on the field. Obviously, that’s where you have to go make it count. But he can. He will.”

The two quarterbacks swapped jerseys after their recent matchup. Wilson took to Instagram to praise the Cardinals quarterback noting there would be “more to come” following in their footsteps.

“They said it couldn’t be done… few before us… Few now… more to come! @K1 #WhyNotYou,” Wilson said on Instagram.