Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Posts ‘Stranger Things’ Inspired Video

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson paid homage to “Stranger Things” by posting a highlight video inspired by the popular Netflix show. Wilson posted the video along with a quote from the show: “I’m stealthy like a ninja.”

The video featured a clip of Wilson’s touchdown run against the Browns but the Seahawks quarterback is briefly transported into the “upside-down world.” Here is a look at the video Wilson posted on both Instagram and Twitter.

It is not the first time Wilson has expressed his admiration for “Stranger Things.” When the show debuted over the offseason on July 4th, Wilson posted a meme of himself photoshopped on Eleven’s body holding a pack of Eggo waffles, her favorite food on the show.

“This can’t be!? @Stranger_Things 3, Fireworks, and @Ciara all in one night 😳💥🤗,” Wilson noted on Twitter back in July.

Wilson later replyed to a “Stranger Things” tweet noting that he was “bringing” the show just a day after its release.

Wilson Is Adding a Bit More Personality to His Social Media Posts

Wilson has sometimes been critiqued for offering seemingly canned responses in interviews, but the Seahawks quarterback has been showing fans a bit more personality in recent months. From launching a podcast to posting a Mario Brothers themed video, Wilson is having fun just a few months removed from signing a massive four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason.

There is no question that Wilson takes his play on the field seriously. Wilson’s start to the season has put him in the discussion as an early NFL MVP candidate. Prior to the season, Wilson spoke with GQ about being one of the veterans on the team.

“I wouldn’t say ‘old guy,’ but definitely as I’ve just turned 30, I feel like I’m a vet in the beginning of my prime,” Wilson explained to GQ. “There’s a responsibility for me to make sure our team is playing at the highest level. I’m excited about that.”



The Seahawks Quarterback Is the Favorite in Vegas to Win NFL MVP

Updated NFL MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook: Russell Wilson +200

Patrick Mahomes +250

Deshaun Watson +400

Christian McCaffrey 10-1

Tom Brady 12-1

Aaron Rodgers 14-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) October 14, 2019

Through six games, Wilson has still yet to throw an interception. The Seahawks quarterback has thrown for 1,704 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes. Wilson rushed for 151 yards for three touchdowns. Wilson’s numbers combined with the Seahawks starting 5-1 has made him the leading MVP candidate so far this season.

Wilson moved ahead of Patrick Mahomes in the Vegas odds after the Week 6 games, per ESPN’s Ben Fawkes. Wilson is listed at +200 while Mahomes is closely behind at +250.

Watson finds himself in third at +400 followed by McCaffrey (10 to 1), Brady (12 to 1) and Aaron Rodgers (14 to 1) who round out the favorites. Wilson and the Seahawks are eying bigger things than individual awards, but an MVP campaign would be a significant achievement for the Seattle quarterback.