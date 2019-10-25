Free Beer Offered for First Ben Simmons 3-Pointer

Not like they need it, but when Ben Simmons drills his first 3-pointer, Philadelphia 76ers fans will have extra incentive to celebrate.

Double Nickel Brewing Co. and one of their partner bars Keg & Kitchen are offering free beer when the Sixers guard drills his first 3-pointer.

The Double Nickel’s Brian Needham shared some thoughts on the promotion with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“An idea came up and we just kept adding to. It was sort of a joke at first but then we were like, ‘Wait a minute, we should definitely do this and go all out.’” “It kind of snowballed, ‘let me see if i can get a little mini fridge and do a spoof of what Bud Light did with the Browns?!’ And then we did.”

The Browns famously installed Bud Light “Victory Fridges” around Cleveland when they were seeking to break a historic winless streak, which included an 0-16 campaign in 2017. When the Browns beat the Jets 21-17 on Sept. 20, 2018 the fridges unlocked, and fans in Cleveland were able to celebrate with a cold one.

Needham noted that fans don’t have to be there the moment the historic shot goes down from Simmons. They simply want to celebrate the occasion.

“You just have to get there soon after, come in and join the celebration,” Needham said.

Ben Simmons 3-Pointer in Preseason Triggered Massive Celebration

Simmons talked about adding the long-ball to his game in the offseason, and executed it perfectly during the Sixers first game of the preseason against Chinese opponent Guangzhou.

He took a step back and nailed the 3-ball at the end of the half, sending the arena into a frenzy.

it was so nice we're showing you twice. pic.twitter.com/zTsOwEmFkX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 9, 2019

During media day, Simmons spoke on adding a long overdue 3-point shot to his game during media day, delivering a statement that is shocking considering his timidness in the past.

“It’s part of the game,” Simmons told reporters. “If it’s open, I’ll take it…It’s not that I don’t need to do it. I’m confident in saying I’m not a great shooter. I’m getting better, though.”

Odds on Ben Simmons 3-pointers This Season

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, there is a line out there on 3-pointers made this season and it’s sitting at 16.5 — which is wild considering he was 0 for 6 last season and 0 for 11 as a rookie.

He didn’t take a 3-point attempt against the Celtics in the team’s opener, but still finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Simmons has long been criticized for his lack of a reliable jump shot, which has limited how he can effect games. He hasn’t made a single attempt from 3-point range in his career and has passed up even wide-open opportunities.

“I lack something that I’m not as great at, but in other areas I’m very great,” Simmons said. “I run the floor as well as anybody. I’m physical. I can rebound at 6-foot-10. I’m a point guard that can guard 1 through 5. That’s just one thing that’s coming into my game, which I’m excited about.”

