Sixers Waive Trio of Players Ahead of Season

With the regular season quickly approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers made some moves to trim their roster down to 15.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand announced Saturday through a press release that the team waived Haywood Highsmith, Christ Koumadje and Isaiah Miles.

Koumadje, Miles and Highsmith signed Exhibit 10 contracts, so they have some incentive to sign with the Sixers G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. They would receive a bonus of up to $50,000 if they sign with the team’s G-League affiliate and stay there for at least 60 days.

The #Sixers have informed Isaiah Miles, Christ Koumadje and Haywood Highsmith after tonight’s game that they will be waived, according to sources. The Sixers hold their rights to the Blue Coats. All three players are expected to play for the G-League team. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 19, 2019

Highsmith and Koumadje saw action in two preseason games for Philadelphia, while Miles played in one. The trio spent training camp with the 76ers.

Highsmith and Koumadje were both members of the 76ers team at Summer League.

A four-year player from Wheeling Jesuit University, Highsmith began his rookie season with the Blue Coats before signing a two-way contract with Philadelphia. In 46 G-League games — 42 of those starts — he averaged 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He appeared in five NBA games for Philadelphia.

Koumadje spent the past four years at Florida State. While there, Koumadje increased his scoring and rebounding averages each season as the Seminoles made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017-19.

Miles, who’s played professionally in France and Turkey, represented Orlando at Summer League this season. He previously spent four years at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, where he was the Hawks’ leading scorer and rebounder as a senior, notching 18.1 points and 8.1 boards per contest.

Sixers Sign Tobias Harris’ Younger Brother

Among the other moves the Sixers made was signing and then waiving Shizz Alston Jr., Jared Brownridge, Xavier Munford, Julian Washburn and Terry Harris — the brother of star forward Tobias Harris.

The Sixers are signing and then waving Shizz Alston Jr., Terry Harris, and Julian Washburn this morning to add them to the Blue Coats roster, I’m told. Harris’ deal is an Exhibit 9 contract. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 19, 2019

Terry Harris represented Philly in the Summer League, along with Highsmith and Koumadje. Harris completed his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T where, as a senior, he shot .411 from three-point range. His 60 made three-pointers led the Aggies, as he helped the team to a second-place finish in the MEAC.

Sixers Gear up for Season After Strong Camp

The Sixers were eying a perfect preseason, but ran into a buzzsaw in their finale in the form as the Washington Wizards, who came away with a 112-93 victory.

It’s never nice to lose, but the game only start to matter on Wednesday, when the Sixers host the Celtics in their regular season debut.

It was a productive camp and preseason, with players emerging and the team finding chemistry with the additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson to the starting rotation.

And Ben Simmons hit a 3-pointer.

THE BEN SIMMONS 3 IN ALL ITS GLORY pic.twitter.com/y4wBo8emRI — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 9, 2019

“I thought we showed a lot of progress in preseason of how good we can be defensively,” Tobias Harris said. “We showed offensively how we can pretty much create a mismatch night in and not out.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown was happy with what he saw out of his squad.

“We have had their attention and they have had each other’s attention in a tremendous camp,” Brown said. “I’m very proud of what they’ve done in camp.”

